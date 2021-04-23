Penultimate day sees Scheidt bidding for gold at ILCA European Qualifier

Penultimate day at the ILCA European Continental Qualification event in Vilamoura.
In the men’s Laser event they would do well to heed the Toby Keith song, ‘Don’t let the old man in’ as Brazil’s Robert Scheidt out-scored all those above him to move into seconed place with two final races to be sailed on Saturday.
Overnight leader Mike Becket (33, 19) had his worse day but keeps a 14 point lead, with Scheidt (14, 5) in second and Philipp Buhl (20, 2) of Germany taking third place.
Filip Jurisic (5, 36) slips to fourth, Spain’s Joel Rodriguez (12,32) to fifth and Tonči Stipanovic (16, 30) to eighth.
While gaining places for the final day were Jean Bernaz (19, 1) of France now in sixth, and Elliot Hanson (7, 9) continuing to climb to ninth overall.
The other gold fleet race winner was Pavlos Kontides (1, 3) with his best day to place 18th overall.
Simlarly in the women’s event, the podium places changed, except for leader Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark (4,5).
Rindom is coasting to victory with a 29 point lead as her recent challengers fell short, and Sweden’s Josefin Olsson (10, 4) moves into second with Manami Doi (12, 7) of Japan now third.
Britain’s Alison Young (2, 1) found the go-fast conditions to her liking to move up to tenth overall, and finally ahead of her team-mate Hannah Snellgrove (24, 24) now 17th.
Laser European Continental Qualification – Gold Leaders after 10 races (70 entries)
1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – -33 19 – – 54 pts
2nd BRA 207711 Robert SCHEIDT – – 14 5 – – 68 pts
3rd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 20 2 – – 73 pts
4th CRO 216063 Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 5 -36 – – 74 pts
5th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 12 -32 – – 76 pts
6th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 19 1 – – 77 pts
7th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 8 6 – – 81 pts
8th CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 16 -30 – – 88 pts
9th GBR 215613 Elliot Hanson HANSON – – 7 9 – – 104 pts
10th SWE 215344 Jesper STÅLHEIM – – BFD 7 – – 105 pts
11th NED 206717 Duko BOS – – 3 31 – – 109 pts
12th SGP 218246 Ryan LO – – 15 12 – – 110 pts
13th ESP 211309 Joaquin BLANCO ALBALAT – – -23 13 – – 121 pts
14th BEL 217953 Wannes VAN LAER – – 13 -40 – – 125 pts
15th RUS 211929 Maxim NIKOLAEV – – 4 21 – – 126 pts
Radial European Continental Qualification – Gold Leaders after 10 races (45 entries)
1st DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 4 5 – – 35 pts
2nd SWE 216251 Josefin OLSSON – – 10 4 – – 64 pts
3rd JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – 12 7 – – 73 pts
4th SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – BFD 14 – – 85 pts
5th FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA – – 25 11 – – 86 pts
6th GRE 217716 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 5 8 – – 89 pts
7th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 15 3 – – 92 pts
8th USA 211828 Paige RAILEY – – 11 23 – – 98 pts
9th FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – -42 31 – – 99 pts
10th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – 2 1 – – 100 pts
11th HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 7 -26 – – 108 pts
12th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 3 RET – – 112 pts
13th FRA 212125 Louise CERVERA – – 13 2 – – 113 pts
14th TUR 217569 Ecem GUZEL – – 1 10 – – 115 pts
15th ESP 216104 Cristina PUJOL BAJO – – -37 34 – – 123 pts
16th DEN 207195 Anna MUNCH – – 8 17 – – 126 pts
17th GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 24 24 – – 135 pts