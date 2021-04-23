Penultimate day sees Scheidt bidding for gold at ILCA European Qualifier

Penultimate day at the ILCA European Continental Qualification event in Vilamoura.

In the men’s Laser event they would do well to heed the Toby Keith song, ‘Don’t let the old man in’ as Brazil’s Robert Scheidt out-scored all those above him to move into seconed place with two final races to be sailed on Saturday.

Overnight leader Mike Becket (33, 19) had his worse day but keeps a 14 point lead, with Scheidt (14, 5) in second and Philipp Buhl (20, 2) of Germany taking third place.

Filip Jurisic (5, 36) slips to fourth, Spain’s Joel Rodriguez (12,32) to fifth and Tonči Stipanovic (16, 30) to eighth.

While gaining places for the final day were Jean Bernaz (19, 1) of France now in sixth, and Elliot Hanson (7, 9) continuing to climb to ninth overall.

The other gold fleet race winner was Pavlos Kontides (1, 3) with his best day to place 18th overall.

Simlarly in the women’s event, the podium places changed, except for leader Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark (4,5).

Rindom is coasting to victory with a 29 point lead as her recent challengers fell short, and Sweden’s Josefin Olsson (10, 4) moves into second with Manami Doi (12, 7) of Japan now third.

Britain’s Alison Young (2, 1) found the go-fast conditions to her liking to move up to tenth overall, and finally ahead of her team-mate Hannah Snellgrove (24, 24) now 17th.

Laser European Continental Qualification – Gold Leaders after 10 races (70 entries)

1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – -33 19 – – 54 pts

2nd BRA 207711 Robert SCHEIDT – – 14 5 – – 68 pts

3rd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 20 2 – – 73 pts

4th CRO 216063 Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 5 -36 – – 74 pts

5th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 12 -32 – – 76 pts

6th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 19 1 – – 77 pts

7th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 8 6 – – 81 pts

8th CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 16 -30 – – 88 pts

9th GBR 215613 Elliot Hanson HANSON – – 7 9 – – 104 pts

10th SWE 215344 Jesper STÅLHEIM – – BFD 7 – – 105 pts

11th NED 206717 Duko BOS – – 3 31 – – 109 pts

12th SGP 218246 Ryan LO – – 15 12 – – 110 pts

13th ESP 211309 Joaquin BLANCO ALBALAT – – -23 13 – – 121 pts

14th BEL 217953 Wannes VAN LAER – – 13 -40 – – 125 pts

15th RUS 211929 Maxim NIKOLAEV – – 4 21 – – 126 pts

Radial European Continental Qualification – Gold Leaders after 10 races (45 entries)

1st DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 4 5 – – 35 pts

2nd SWE 216251 Josefin OLSSON – – 10 4 – – 64 pts

3rd JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – 12 7 – – 73 pts

4th SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – BFD 14 – – 85 pts

5th FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA – – 25 11 – – 86 pts

6th GRE 217716 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 5 8 – – 89 pts

7th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 15 3 – – 92 pts

8th USA 211828 Paige RAILEY – – 11 23 – – 98 pts

9th FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – -42 31 – – 99 pts

10th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – 2 1 – – 100 pts

11th HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 7 -26 – – 108 pts

12th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 3 RET – – 112 pts

13th FRA 212125 Louise CERVERA – – 13 2 – – 113 pts

14th TUR 217569 Ecem GUZEL – – 1 10 – – 115 pts

15th ESP 216104 Cristina PUJOL BAJO – – -37 34 – – 123 pts

16th DEN 207195 Anna MUNCH – – 8 17 – – 126 pts

17th GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 24 24 – – 135 pts

