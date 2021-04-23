Tokyo Games practice sailing regatta 2021 is Postponed

The Organizing Authority of the World is One Enoshima Sailing Cup 2021 has decided to postpone the event, scheduled for 8 to 15 June 2021, to a proviisonal date of 1 – 8 July 2021.

This event is regarded as a practice event for the ten Olympic classes in Tokyo 2020. Only the competitors, their sailingpartners and the support persons who are eligible for participation in Tokyo 2020 can participate in this event.

The reason for postponement is because entry permission for overseas athletes and officials is not given due to COVID-19 and the future of the situation remains unclear.

The Organising Authority of World is One Enoshima Sailing Cup is currently suspending entries until more clarity is available.

The rescheduled Tokyo Games sailing events start on 27 July 2021.

