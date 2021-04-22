ILCA European Continental Qualification – Beckett goes clear leader

The fleets are now split in gold and silver fleets for the six final races of the ILCA European Continental Qualification event.
And the new splits seemed to work well for the British competitors.
Mike Beckett (3, 2) takes a 16 point lead ahead of Filip Jurisic (28, 5) of Croatia. And Elliot Hanson had his best day to date winning the first race and then an eighth in the second putting him in 16th overall.
Winner of the second race was Wannes Van Leer (31, 1) of Belgium now 13th overall.
Not such a good day for Robert Scheidt who caught a black flag in the second race and slips to fifth overall.
In the women’s Radial, Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark (1, 12) added her fifth win, and has a 13 point lead from Marie Barrue (12, 5) of France.
Maud Jayet (2, 15) of Switzerland is third overall, four points ahead of Monika Mikkla (5, 3) of Finland and Josefin Olsson (3, 8) of Sweden who are tied on 50 pts.
Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (10, 41) slips to 16th overall, while Alison Young (16, 21) is 19th overall.
Laser European Continental Qualification – Gold Leaders after 8 races (70 entries)
1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 3 2 – – 24 pts
2nd CRO 216063 Filip JURIŠIĆ – – -28 5 – – 40 pts
3rd CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 10 3 – – 46 pts
4th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 8 -17 – – 47 pts
5th BRA 207711 Robert SCHEIDT – – 11 BFD – – 49 pts
6th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – -29 10 – – 50 pts
7th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 12 BFD – – 57 pts
8th SWE 215344 Jesper STÅLHEIM – – 2 23 – – 63 pts
9th PER 217115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 23 BFD – – 63 pts
10th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 14 6 – – 66 pts
11th NOR 217124 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 16 -25 – – 67 pts
12th NED 206717 Duko BOS – – -34 18 – – 75 pts
13th BEL 217953 Wannes VAN LAER – – -31 1 – – 81 pts
14th SGP 218246 Ryan LO – – 6 11 – – 82 pts
15th ESP 211309 Joaquin BLANCO ALBALAT – – -21 19 – – 87 pts
16th GBR 215613 Elliot Hanson HANSON – – 1 8 – – 87 pts
Radial European Continental Qualification – Gold Leaders after 8 races (45 entries)
1st DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 1 -12 – – 26 pts
2nd FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – 12 5 – – 39 pts
3rd SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – 2 15 – – 46 pts
4th FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA – – 5 3 – – 50 pts
5th SWE 216251 Josefin OLSSON – – 3 8 – – 50 pts
6th JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – -19 14 – – 54 pts
7th ESP 216104 Cristina PUJOL BAJO – – 15 11 – – 58 pts
8th USA 211828 Paige RAILEY – – 8 -34 – – 64 pts
9th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 4 -25 – – 74 pts
10th GRE 217716 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – -23 2 – – 76 pts
11th HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 6 20 – – 78 pts
12th ESP 212171 Fatima REYES – – -40 18 – – 79 pts
13th ESP 217722 Martina REINO CACHO – – 9 23 – – 82 pts
14th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 7 17 – – 84 pts
15th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA – – 18 -39 – – 85 pts
16th GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 10 -41 – – 87 pts
17th FRA 216306 Marie BOLOU – – -26 7 – – 90 pts
18th LTU 215243 Viktorija ANDRULYTE – – 21 10 – – 97 pts
19th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – 16 21 – – 97 pts