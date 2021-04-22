ILCA European Continental Qualification – Beckett goes clear leader

The fleets are now split in gold and silver fleets for the six final races of the ILCA European Continental Qualification event.

And the new splits seemed to work well for the British competitors.

Mike Beckett (3, 2) takes a 16 point lead ahead of Filip Jurisic (28, 5) of Croatia. And Elliot Hanson had his best day to date winning the first race and then an eighth in the second putting him in 16th overall.

Winner of the second race was Wannes Van Leer (31, 1) of Belgium now 13th overall.

Not such a good day for Robert Scheidt who caught a black flag in the second race and slips to fifth overall.

In the women’s Radial, Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark (1, 12) added her fifth win, and has a 13 point lead from Marie Barrue (12, 5) of France.

Maud Jayet (2, 15) of Switzerland is third overall, four points ahead of Monika Mikkla (5, 3) of Finland and Josefin Olsson (3, 8) of Sweden who are tied on 50 pts.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (10, 41) slips to 16th overall, while Alison Young (16, 21) is 19th overall.

Laser European Continental Qualification – Gold Leaders after 8 races (70 entries)

1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 3 2 – – 24 pts

2nd CRO 216063 Filip JURIŠIĆ – – -28 5 – – 40 pts

3rd CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 10 3 – – 46 pts

4th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 8 -17 – – 47 pts

5th BRA 207711 Robert SCHEIDT – – 11 BFD – – 49 pts

6th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – -29 10 – – 50 pts

7th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 12 BFD – – 57 pts

8th SWE 215344 Jesper STÅLHEIM – – 2 23 – – 63 pts

9th PER 217115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 23 BFD – – 63 pts

10th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 14 6 – – 66 pts

11th NOR 217124 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 16 -25 – – 67 pts

12th NED 206717 Duko BOS – – -34 18 – – 75 pts

13th BEL 217953 Wannes VAN LAER – – -31 1 – – 81 pts

14th SGP 218246 Ryan LO – – 6 11 – – 82 pts

15th ESP 211309 Joaquin BLANCO ALBALAT – – -21 19 – – 87 pts

16th GBR 215613 Elliot Hanson HANSON – – 1 8 – – 87 pts

Radial European Continental Qualification – Gold Leaders after 8 races (45 entries)

1st DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 1 -12 – – 26 pts

2nd FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – 12 5 – – 39 pts

3rd SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – 2 15 – – 46 pts

4th FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA – – 5 3 – – 50 pts

5th SWE 216251 Josefin OLSSON – – 3 8 – – 50 pts

6th JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – -19 14 – – 54 pts

7th ESP 216104 Cristina PUJOL BAJO – – 15 11 – – 58 pts

8th USA 211828 Paige RAILEY – – 8 -34 – – 64 pts

9th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 4 -25 – – 74 pts

10th GRE 217716 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – -23 2 – – 76 pts

11th HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 6 20 – – 78 pts

12th ESP 212171 Fatima REYES – – -40 18 – – 79 pts

13th ESP 217722 Martina REINO CACHO – – 9 23 – – 82 pts

14th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 7 17 – – 84 pts

15th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA – – 18 -39 – – 85 pts

16th GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 10 -41 – – 87 pts

17th FRA 216306 Marie BOLOU – – -26 7 – – 90 pts

18th LTU 215243 Viktorija ANDRULYTE – – 21 10 – – 97 pts

19th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – 16 21 – – 97 pts

Full results available here . . .