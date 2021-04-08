Changes to Medemblik Olympic Classes Regatta

The Allianz Regatta in Medemblik, Holland, is being split into two events in order to ensure sufficient space is available to comply with the Netherland’s Coronavirus pandemic measures.

Racing for the Olympic classes will be sailed from 2 to 13 June, so that top Olympic competitors can compete as an ultimate test on their way to Tokyo Games on July 2021.

This will require the ten Olympic classes to be split into two groups of five classes each, racing in separate periods, with a three day change-over gap – see groupings below.

Athletes are required to have a negative Corona test. With all these measures, the event can be organised on shore and on the water safely and at 1.5 meters spacing.

The Open Dutch Championship, in non-Olympic classes, will be postponed to October 2021.

It is the intention to organise the European Paralympic Championship (EUROSAF) ​​during the first part of the Allianz Regatta in June. Discussions about this are still ongoing with EUROSAF.

New programme for Allianz Regatta in Medemblik 2021:

Period 1 (Wednesday 2 – Sunday 6 June 2021)

Laser

Laser Radial

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

Nacra17

Period 2 (Wednesday 9 – Sunday 13 June 2021)

470 men

470 women

Finn

49er

49erFX

Period 3 (October 2021)

Non olympic classes

