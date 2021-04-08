Canada to host 49er/FX/Nacra World Championships

Nova Scotia, Canada, will host the World Championships for three Olympic classes, the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17, in September 2022.

Taking place in Canada for the first time in its history, the competition will be held on St. Margaret’s Bay during the six-day event, which should attract a 400-strong field of the world’s best sailors from over 35 countries.

Sail Nova Scotia won the rights to host the 2022 combined championship, which will run from 6 to 11 September 2022, in partnership with Hubbards SC, St. Margaret SC and Sail Canada.

These waters make an excellent venue for the championship. The venue has clean water and moderate to strong consistent winds in a spectacularly beautiful setting.

More information about the triple class championship is available on the class website . . .