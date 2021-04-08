Mussanah Open – Tokyo Olympic Berths decided

The Mussanah Open Championship came to a close and with Olympic qualification on the line, as well as the event prizes, racing was tense, dramatic and of an incredibly high standard as dreams were made reality in perfect conditions.

The 49er class gold medal was won by the Indian pair, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, who also qualified for the Olympics.

Akira Sakai and Russel Aylsworth representing Hong Kong secured silver, and the Omani team of Musab Al Hadi and Waleed Al Kindi took the bronze medal on home waters.

Benji Daniel with Alex Burger (RSA) finished fifth and earn the African 49er berth for Tokyo. If their national selectors do not add them to the South African team, their place will fall to the American’s based on being the next best team from the Auckland 2019 Worlds.

China’s Ye Jin and Chen Shasha sealed victory in the 49er FX class and booked their place in Tokyo.

They finished with a narrow win over Molly Highfield and Sandy Wing Chi Choi from Hong Kong, while India’s Ekta Yadav and Ritika Dangi ended the tournament in third place.

Ryan Lo Jun Han of Singapore took top spot in the Laser class and sealed his place in Tokyo.

India’s Vishnu Saravanan took the silver and Keerati Bualong of Thailand the bronze.

Laser Radial gold was taken by Emma Savelon of Holland, with India’s Nethra Kumanan taking silver and Stephanie Norton of Hong Kong the bronze.

India’s Kumanan and Hong Kong’s Norton advance to Tokyo 2020.

In the men’s RS:X medal race, Thai windsurfer Natthapong Phonoppharat claimed gold and Olympic qualification. Yancy Kaibigan from the Philippines claimed silver and fellow Thai surfer Navin Singsart the bronze.

In the women’s RS:X class Amanda Ng Ling Kai of Singapore took gold and qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics.

Charizanne Napa of the Philippines took the silver medal and Ishwariya Ganesh of India finished with the bronze.

