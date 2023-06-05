Allianz World Cup Regatta – Silver for Connor Bainbridge

World Cup Allianz Regatta medal race day brought ideal, sunny conditions and 13 knots of wind, and silver in the men’s Formula Kite for Britain’s Connor Bainbridge.

Frenchman Maxime Nocher and China’s Qibin Huang joined Axel Mazella of France and Bainbridge in the men’s medal series final, with Mazella winning the opening race to reach the three-win mark and overall victory.

It was a different story for Jessie Kampman, in the women’s medal series final who carried no wins into the final series, with Annelous Lammerts needing only one win to take gold.

But, Kampman rose to the occasion and reeled off three stunning victories to take the overall crown.

In the ILCA 6 Holland’s Maxime Jonker wrapped up gold when she took four wins, and then second place in the Medal Race to seal victory with 13 points, as Germany’s Julia Buesselberg snagged silver and Mirthe Akkerman the bronze.

In the ILCA 7 Duko Bos claimed victory but not before a Medal Race scare that left the Dutchman scrambling for the finish line as he rounded the windward mark in last place.

But a late charge saw him surge through the field and into second place and good enough to hold off Finland’s Valtteri Uusitalo in silver and Alessio Spandoni of Italy with Bronze.

The Dutch pair Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken had the 49er title sewn up with the medal race to spare.

Australia’s Thomas Needham and Joel Turner took silver, and Austria’s Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger the bronze.

Luuc van Opzeeland found top form when it mattered to take gold in the men’s iQFOiL windsurfing. His team-mate Huig-Jan Tak took silver with Poland’s Michal Polak winning bronze.

Attention turns now to the Olympic Test Event in Marseille from 10 to 16 July, with only one entry per nation in each of the ten classes allowed as per the actual Paris 2024 event.

The RYA has already announced the British Sailing Team for the Paris 2024 Olympic test event – including Connor Bainbridge who won silver here – and it will be interesting to see how this relativly inexperienced squad performs with the media spotlight on them!

Full results available here . . .

