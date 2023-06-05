The Admiral’s Cup Returns for 2025

The Admiral’s Cup is back for 2025 and will be held biennially thereafter by the Royal Ocean Racing Club.

Established in 1957, The Admiral’s Cup is honoured throughout the world of sailing as the unofficial world cup for offshore racing.

The 2025 Admiral’s Cup will be organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club from 17 July to 1 August 2025 – Cowes, Isle of Wight, UK.

Racing will consist of a combination of inshore and offshore racing. Teams will comprise of two boats representing a Yacht Club or Country.

“Bringing back the Admiral’s Cup is a wonderful way to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Ocean Racing Club,” commented RORC Commodore James Neville. “The chosen format for the 2025 Admiral’s Cup respects the tradition of the regatta, as well as choosing IRC Classes for boats that are competing offshore at the top level internationally.”

“By announcing over two years before the start of the Admiral’s Cup, teams will have time to prepare for a fantastic event. The RORC aim is to attract teams from all over the world for the 2025 Admiral’s Cup.”

The Royal Ocean Racing Club will be writing to all the major yacht clubs around the globe, inviting them to enter a team for this world-renowned event, as well as inviting expressions of interest from proposed Admiral’s Cup teams before the Pre-Notice of Race.

The Pre-Notice of Race. will be issued on 19 July 2023, which will be two years to the day before the first race starts for the 2025 Admiral’s Cup.

Teams from Great Britain have been the most successful, winning the trophy on nine occasions. Germany has won four times, USA and Australia three times each, with Australia being the holders of this prized trophy. Victories have been achieved for France, Italy, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

