Long Covid – Flying Fifteen Worlds postponed to 2023

Flying Fifteen International in conjunction with Royal Freshwater Bay YC has announced that the 2022 Flying Fifteen World and Australian Championships would be postponed to 9 to 23 March 2023.

The event will remain in the same format as the proposed 2022 event but delayed by a year due to the uncertainty surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (UK) has agreed to postpone the Worlds they were due to host in 2023 to the UK Summer of 2025.

The 2023 event will be sailed out of Fremantle Sailing Club with Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club being the Organising Authority. South of Perth Yacht Club is also supporting the regattas.

