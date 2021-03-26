Lanzarote International Regatta – Medal Race Day

Final day of racing for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 classes at the Lanzarote International Regatta.

First up for their medal race were the women’s 49erFX in very difficult wind/sea-state conditions that led to some capsizes.

The Spanish pair Tamara Enchgoyen and Paula Barcelo won the medal race, but winners overall for the gold were Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze.

Ida Nielsen and Maria Thursgaard of Denmark took silver and Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland the bronze.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey finished 9th overall.

Second Medal race was the men’s 49er, which was a great day for the Irish who won the medal race and claimed the final 49er Olympic place for Ireland.

Overall winners were Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez who dominated the event, taking silver is was Norway’s Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen, with Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove of Ireland claiming bronze.

Britain’s Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes finishd best GBR sailors a 4th in the medal race giving them fourth overall. Olympic Team GB sailors Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell did not race on the final day and placed 9th overall.

The Nacra 17 class did not get a Medal race as conditions deteriorated, so scores remained as they were after 16 races.

Spain’s Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel took the gold, with silver for Germany’s Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer, and bronze for Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet of France.

No British enrty in the Nacra event.

In the battle for the final Tokyo Olympic places in the three class competing at this event . . .

The Irish 49er team of Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove booked their place ahead of the Medal race.

Sinem Kurtbay and Janne Jarvinen of Finland take the Nacra 17 berth, and Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts of Belgium take the final 49erFX place.

49erFX Women – International Regatta – After Medal Race (46 entries)

1st BRA12 MARTINE GRAEL and KAHENA KUNZE – – 71 pts

2nd DEN11 IDA M.BAAD NIELSEN and MARIE THUSGAARD – – 92 pts

3rd NED8 ANNEMIEK BEKKERING and ANNETTE DUETZ – – 95 pts

4th ESP1 TAMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELÓ – – 98 pts

5th NZL16 ALEXANDRA MALONEY and MOLLY MEECH – – 98 pts

6th GER29 TINA LUTZ and SUSANN BEUCKE – – 112 pts

7th BEL240 ISAURA MAENHAUT and ANOUK GEURTS – – 117 pts

8th USA3 STEPHANIE ROBLE and MARGARET SHEA – – 118 pts

9th GBR7 CHARLOTTE DOBSON and SASKIA TIDEY – – 145 pts

10th CRO112 ENIA NINCEVIC and MIHAELA ZJENA – – 155 pts

49er Men – International Regatta – After Medal Race (42 entries)

1st ESP DIEGO BOTÍN LE CHEVER and IAGO LÓPEZ MARRA — 54 pts

2nd DEN JONAS WARRER and JAKOB PRECHT JENSEN – – 93 pts

3rd IRL ROBERT DICKSON and SEAN WADDILOVE – – 103 pts

4th GBR CHRIS TAYLOR and RHOS HAWES – – 107 pts

5th NED BART LAMBRIEX and PIM VAN VUGT – – 110 pts

6th AUT BENJAMIN BILDSTEIN and DAVID HUSSL – – 124 pts

7th SUI SEBASTIEN SCHNEITER and LUCIEN CUJEAN – – 126 pts

8th CRO SIME FANTELA and MIHOVIL FANTELA – – 137 pts

9th GBR DYLAN FLETCHER and STU BITHELL – – 139 pts

10th BEL YANNICK LEFEBVRE and TOM PELSMAEKERS – – 143 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – International Regatta – After 16 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st ESP28 TARA PACHECO and FLORIAN TRITTEL – – 42 pts

2nd GER77 PAUL KOHLHOFF and ALICA STUHLEMMER – – 55 pts

3rd FRA56 QUEN.DELAPIERRE and MANON AUDINET – – 84 pts

4th SWE44 JÄRUDD EMIL and JONSSON CECILIA – – 85 pts

5th FIN27 SINEM KURTBAY and JANNE JARVINE – – 105 pts

6th DEN71 LIN CENHOLT and CP LUBECK – – 125 pts

7th GRE515 IORDANIS PASCHALIDIS and MYRTO PAPADOPOULOU – – 128 pts

8th FRA51 TIM MOURNIAC and NOA ANCIAN – – 130 pts

9th NOR41 N.FADLER MARTINSEN and M.STELLER MORTENSEN – – 134 pts

10th SWE436 IDA SVENSSON and MARCUS DACKHAMMAR – – 136 pts

