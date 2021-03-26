Cowes Week 2021 Opens for Business

In a nod to the Government’s Roadmap to some sort of normality, entry for Cowes Week 2021 will open at 12 noon on Monday 29 March.

The event is carrying over nearly 200 entries from 2020 and the team have been inundated with questions about the opening of the entry website, so have every expectation that it will be a bumper year.

For 2021, there will be eight IRC classes, Black Group One Designs such as the J/109 as well as 17 One Design Day Boat classes in the White Group.

A completely new class to Cowes Week this year is the Club Cruiser Division where it is planned to run two starts each day, depending on the number of entries. There will be a further four starts in the Performance Cruiser Division.

Also, the first ever Cowes Week opening party will take place on Saturday 31 July, after race day one.

And for the first time there will be a daily prize giving, open to all competitors, to be held on the Parade at 18:00 hours each day, celebrating the race winners across the regatta.

After the prize giving there will still be plenty of time to enjoy all of the social events throughout the town, at yacht clubs, pubs, bars and restaurants, all subject to the Covid guidelines in place at that time.

Cowes Week is an eclectic mix of hard-core racing, black tie balls and crew parties for those who feel able to burn the midnight oil whilst participating in seven days of highly competitive racing.

The team at Cowes Week look forward to welcoming you to the 195th Cowes Week for race day one on Saturday 31 July.

More information at www.cowesweek.co.uk . . .

