Drone photography – DJI’s SkyPixel winners

Fans of drone photography will be aware of the SkyPixel awards, which is co-organised by DJI, who make amazing drones such as the Mavic Air 2 and the new FPV model, which allows everyday content creators capture FPV footage.

The awards contest is now in its sixth year, 2020’s Aerial Storytelling Contest attracted more than 26,000 entries from photographers and videographers from 136 different countries.

This year’s Grand Prize winner in the Photo Category was this epic capture by Karim Iliya, who employed his Mavic 2 Pro to frame up a young humpback whale using his powerful tail fin to launch himself out of the water near Tahiti.

Karim commented on the image; “Humpback whales breach for a variety of reasons including communication, fighting, barnacle and parasite removal, waking up, playing and more. For humpback whale calves like this one, playing is an important way to build muscles and prepare for the long journey to Antarctica.”

Matty Graham

