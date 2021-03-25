Lanzarote International Regatta – Day 4 Results

Into the end-game of the Lanzarote International Regatta and the scrabble for Medal race places continues, and for some qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.
No change at the top of the men’s 49er where Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez continue dominate the 49er event, with yet another best of the day scoreline – 3, 3, 10 and now lead by 35 points after 15 races.
Norway’s Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen (10,15, ufd) are in second place with Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove of Ireland in third place.
Britain’s Olympic Team GB sailors Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell rescued their day with a win in the final race to move into fourth place overall, three points ahead of fifth placed Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes (16,5,16).
In the women’s 49erFX, Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (18,3,12) keep their lead despite an up and down day.
Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (1,2,8) of Holland are now in second place, and third are the Kiwi pair, Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meach (7,10,14) with Ida Nielsen and Maria Thursgaard of Denmark in fourth.
Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (3,12,5) move into the top ten, in ninth place in the medal race group.
In the Nacra 17 multihull fleet, Spain’s Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel (6,3,1) now lead by 25 points after 15 races.
Germany’s Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (5,2,6) are second and Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet (1,4,3) of France are in third place.
49er Men – International Regatta – Gold Leaders after 15 races, 1 discard (42 entries)
1st DIEGO BOTÍN LE CHEVER and IAGO LÓPEZ MARRA – – 3 3 10 – – 35 pts
2nd JONAS WARRER and JAKOB PRECHT JENSEN – – 10 15 ufd – – 70 pts
3rd ROBERT DICKSON and SEAN WADDILOVE – – 13 11 8 – – 90 pts
4th DYLAN FLETCHER and STU BITHELL – – 6 23 1 – – 94 pts
5th CHRIS TAYLOR and RHOS HAWES – – 16 5 16 – – 97 pts
6th BENJAMIN BILDSTEIN and DAVID HUSSL – – 9 2 11 – – 102 pts
7th BART LAMBRIEX and PIM VAN VUGT – – 2 19 ufd – – 105 pts
8th SEBASTIEN SCHNEITER and LUCIEN CUJEAN – – 7 4 5 – – 109 pts
9th YANNICK LEFEBVRE and TOM PELSMAEKERS – – 5 1 12 – – 119 pts
10th SIME FANTELA and MIHOVIL FANTELA – – 4 14 22 – – 120 pts
49erFX Women – International Regatta – Gold Leaders after 15 races, 1 discard (46 entries)
1st BRA12 MARTINE GRAEL and KAHENA KUNZE – – 18 3 12 – – 66 pts
2nd NED8 ANNEMIEK BEKKERING and ANNETTE DUETZ – – 1 2 8 – – 75 pts
3rd NZL16 ALEXANDRA MALONEY and MOLLY MEECH – – 7 10 14 – – 80 pts
4th DEN11 IDA M.BAAD NIELSEN and MARIE THUSGAARD – – 13 7 4 – – 83 pts
5th ESP1 TAMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELÓ – – 6 1 2 – – 92 pts
6th USA3 STEPHANIE ROBLE and MARGARET SHEA – – 14 17 6 – – 96 pts
7th GER29 TINA LUTZ and SUSANN BEUCKE – – 8 4 3 – – 102 pts
8th BEL240 ISAURA MAENHAUT and ANOUK GEURTS – – 2 11 ufd – – 105 pts
9th GBR7 CHARLOTTE DOBSON and SASKIA TIDEY – – 3 12 5 – – 121 pts
10th CRO112 ENIA NINCEVIC and MIHAELA ZJENA – – 21 20 7 – – 125 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed – International Regatta – Leaders after 15 races, 1 discard (20 entries)
1st ESP28 TARA PACHECO and FLORIAN TRITTEL – – 6 3 1 – – 40 pts
2nd GER77 PAUL KOHLHOFF and ALICA STUHLEMMER – – 5 2 6 – – 65 pts
3rd FRA56 QUEN.DELAPIERRE and MANON AUDINET – – 1 4 3 – – 66 pts
4th SWE44 JÄRUDD EMIL and JONSSON CECILIA – – 9 5 5 – – 77pts
5th FIN27 SINEM KURTBAY and JANNE JARVINE – – 12 7 ufd – – 102 pts
6th DEN71 LIN CENHOLT and CP LUBECK – – 2 1 7 – – 104 pts