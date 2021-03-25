Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts 121 day journey

The Olympic flame has begun its journey across Japan, after a year-long delay caused by the global pandemic.

The journey began Thursday morning in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, which was devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident.

NHK Japan reported the the runners passed through crowds of masked spectators who’d been asked to refrain from loudly cheering.

The 121-day journey is scheduled to end at the national stadium in Tokyo on July 23, just in time for the Opening Ceremonies.

