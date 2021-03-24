New Managing Director at Rooster Sailing

Rooster Sailing Ltd have announced that Luke Morrison has assumed the role of Managing Director with overall responsibility for driving the business forward.

Company founder, ‘boat whisperer’ Steve Cockerill, will now take on the Founder and Chairman role of the organisation, giving Steve an opportunity to foster and promote broader opportunities within Rooster and the industry.

Steve will continue to be fully involved in Rooster, providing his expertise and support as he always has done.

Luke Morrison joined Rooster in 2013 and has been involved and working within the watersports industry for the past 15 years. Luke’s primary focus has been on developing sales and new opportunities.

He has overseen a significant growth period in the distribution and stockist network, alongside activities worldwide including the start-up and development of the USA company and fulfilment centre.

More recently, Luke’s role has developed into spending more time on the overall Management of Rooster including building important relationships both inside and out the business to help respond and adapt to our constantly changing times.

Rooster Sailing efforts are now focused on the opening of a fulfilment centre in Germany, giving an important stability for future growth in the European market and with that the continued Investment in our UK and USA business.