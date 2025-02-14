Win an RS Aero 6 or Rooster Kit Bundle worth nearly £10,000 and support the Andrew Simpson Foundation

Win an RS Aero 6 or Rooster Kit Bundle in support of the Andrew Simpson Foundation

Haven Knox-Johnston, in partnership with RS Sailing and Rooster, are delighted to support the Andrew Simpson Foundation in raising funds, by raffling off two spectacular dinghy sailing prize bundles.

Tickets now available for £10 each online at https://qr1.be/FO72

The Prizes

1st prize worth nearly £10,000 is a brand new RS Aero 6 with one year of free Haven Knox-Johnston dinghy insurance cover and half a day of on water sail training at an Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre.

2nd prize worth £1000 is a full Rooster sailing gear bundle.

It includes a Diamond Overhead BA, Thermaflex Long John and Top, Hot Top and Hot legs thermal base layer, Pro Aquafleece Spray Top, Pro Aquafleece Rigging Coat, Dura Pro 2 Gloves, Supertherm Wetsuit Socks, All Purpose Boots, Pro Aquafleece Beanie and a 60l Carry All kit bag.

To Enter

To enter it’s as simple as clicking below to purchase a raffle ticket for £10. There is no limit on how many tickets you can purchase, so why not maximise your chance of winning and your support of The Andrew Simpson Foundation.

The raffle will run from Friday 14 February to Friday 14 March 2025.

All proceeds will go straight to the Andrew Simpson Foundation, to provide opportunities for young people, from all walks of life, to experience a whole range of watersports.