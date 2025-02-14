44Cup Nanny Cay season opener in British Virgin Islands on hold

44Cup opening event in the British Virgin Islands was put on hold when the easterly trade winds proved too much.

The wind strength hovered around 25-26 knots all day with the onset of a front, bringing with it 35+ knot winds, and the race committee from the Royal BVI Yacht Club and the 44Cup’s PRO Maria Torrijo made the tough decision to hoist the AP over A flag and cancel racing for the day.

Two new teams are joining the 44Cup for this event – Daniel Calero’s Lanzarote Calero Sailing Team and the Swedish GeMera team.

Named after a ‘megacar’ made by Swedish manufacturer Koenigsegg, the GeMera team is to be sailed by a Swedish youth crew but also with some America’s Cup and SailGP A-listers such as Aussies Kyle Langford and Kinley Fowler and Brits Nick Hutton and Neil Hunter.



Calling tactics is none other than Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli co-skipper Francesco Bruni, a frequent past participant on the 44Cup with teams including Artemis Racing, Team Nika, Katusha and Mascalzone Latino.

“It’s great to be back,” said Bruni. “I’m super excited. It’s really something special to see new crews and new owners in the class, which is going through a second youth period.”

“The RC44 has always been a great fun boat to sail and the racing is so close – every cross is a deciding moment and every metre that you can gain or lose can make a difference in the race.”

Racing sets sail Friday 13 February with a first warning signal at 11:00 local time.