Less is more in major revamp of Cowes Classics Regatta 2025

Cowes Classics ‘Week’ will adopt a shortened long-weekend format for the 2025 Cowes Classics Regatta

The Chairman and Organising Committee of Cowes Classics Regatta have unveiled a new shortened format for the 2025 event over the long weekend of Friday 30 May through to Monday 2 June.

The Organising Committee are reacting to feedback of the time commitment that the traditional week long required over a busy summer for sailors.

The aim of the new long-weekend format means competitors can arrive with their boats on Friday morning and leave on Monday.

The format will provide more racing than ever before and a schedule of shoreside activities that will match, or better, anything seen in the regatta’s history.

Competitors in the one-design fleets will compete in eight compacted races, whilst those competing off the shoreline will complete a six-race series.

One of the key changes for the Cowes Classics Regatta 2025 is that classic yachts competing in the handicap classes can do so under the IRC Rating Rule if they wish.

Racing is scheduled to start with two planned races from the committee boats and one from the shoreline area PM on Friday 30 May.

Saturday 31 May will see three races from the committee boats and two races from the shoreline.

Sunday 1 June will see two races apiece from the committee boats and shoreline.

For the final day, Monday 2 June, there will be just one race AM for both the committee boat and shoreline circuits, followed by the traditional Prize giving back at the Royal London Yacht Club – and of course, light refreshments will be served.

A full breakdown of classes that will be competing will be available online once entries are confirmed and the organisers are open to any classic fleets that wish to have a class start.

The updated regatta website will appear on the new domain www.cowesclassicsregatta.org at the end of February 2025 when the Notice of Race will be issued and entries open.