J.P. Morgan back on board Emirates Great Britain for 2025 Season

The Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team has welcomed J.P. Morgan into a new global partnership.

The collaboration renews a relationship spanning over 15 years, dating back to J.P. Morgan’s support of Emirates GBR CEO Sir Ben Ainslie’s Olympic campaigns.

J.P. Morgan’s presence began in a victorious manner with their brand displayed on the aft outer hull of Emirates GBR’s F50 race boat as driver Dylan Fletcher flew across the Podium Final finish line at the KPMG Australian Grand Prix, securing the team’s first event win of the 2025 season.