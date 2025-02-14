Valencia Olympic Week – 29er Eurocup Day 2

The 29er class Eurocup Series qualifier racing has completed with six races at the Real Club Nautico Valencia, Spain.

Leaders are: Soma KIS-SZÖLGYÉMI and András Sámuel JUHÁSZ HUN, Second Nolann HUET DES AUNAY and Titouan GRESSET FRA and third Szymon KOLKA and Bartosz ZMUDZINSKI POL.

Best placed British pair are 15th placed Dylan CREIGHTON and Tristan AHLHEID (11,8,3,3,20,-BFD).

With 24th placed Louis HISCOCKS and Finian MORRIS, and 25th Lila EDWARDS and Amelie HISCOCKS.

Boats will be assigned to Gold or Silver fleets for the Final series over Saturday and Sunday (15 & 16 Feb).

29er class Eurocup Series – Leaders after 6 races (86 entries)

1st HUN 12 Soma KIS-SZÖLGYÉMI and András JUHÁSZ – – 2 3 3 1 2 -11 – – 11 pts

2nd FRA 4 Nolann HUET DES AUNAY and Titouan GRESSET – – 6 -7 2 2 1 4 – – 15 pts

3rd POL 17 Szymon KOLKA and Bartosz ZMUDZINSKI – – 1 2 -9 3 3 6 – – 15 pts

4th FRA 2998 Barnabé JOUAN and Thelio GIANNANTONI – – 3 4 DNC 1 2 6 – – 16 pts

5th FRA 3 Jocelyn LE GOFF and Jules VIDOR – – 9 1 1 4 -12 3 – – 18 pts

6th HUN 3302 Peter LANGE and Richard LANGE – – 3 5 4 5 -7 2 – – 19 pts

