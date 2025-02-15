44Cup Nanny Cay – Relentless easterly trade winds abated on day two

The breezy, relentless easterly trade winds abated enough on day two of the 44Cup Nanny Cay to permit three races to be sailed.

Winds ranging from 18 to 28 knots and shifting by up to 40°. While the highly variable conditions on Tortola’s St Francis Drake Channel challenged tacticians, the big wind and short sharp waves rewarded crews with the best boat and sail handling.

After waiting for the conditions to settle down, Nico Poons’ Charisma won the pin in the first race ahead of 2024 44Cup champions Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika and Torbjörn Törnqvist’s Artemis Racing.

Charisma then clung on, to be rewarded when they picked up the first win of the 44Cup’s 2025 season.

Overall the day belonged to Aleph Racing. With Hugues Lepic back behind the wheel, the French team won Friday’s second and third races to end the day leading, after a fifth place in the opening race,

The French have a one point lead over Nico Poons’ Charisma MON with Igor Lah’s Team Ceeref Vaider SLO in third and Chris Bake’s Team Aqua fourth.

Racing will continue Saturday and Sunday.