Lanzarote International Regatta – 49er and FX classes split to gold and silver fleets

First day of the Final Series for the 49er and 49erFX fleets, who are split into Gold and Silver fleets. The Nacra 17 class continue as one fleet.

Now that the final series phase of the Lanzarote International Regatta has started the object is to stay in the top 10, who will compete in the Medal races on Friday.

Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez dominate the 49er event, with another best of the day scoreline – 1,2,1 – to take a 13 point lead after 12 races.

Norway’s Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen (8,3,3) are in second place with Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove of Ireland in third place after another good day, spoilt by another UFD.

All four British 49er entries made the cut and are in the gold fleet, with Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes (7,20,13) in fourth place and four points ahead of Olympic Team GB sailors Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (19,7,6) in fifth place.

In the women’s 49erFX, Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (8,1,5) extend their lead to 16 points.



Moving from fifth to second place are the Kiwi pair, Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meach (6,2,8) with Ida Nielsen and Maria Thursgaard (2,16,1) of Denmark up into third pl;ace, tied on 39 points with the American pair, Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea (9,18,3).

While Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (3,10,22) gain a place to 14th overall and are 14 points off the medal race.

In the Nacra 17 multihull fleet, Spain’s Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel 1,1,2) stretch their lead to 11 points after 12 races.

Germany’s Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (4,7,1) are second and Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet (16,6,9) of France are in third place.

49erFX Women – International Regatta – Gold Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (46 entries)

1st BRA12 MARTINE GRAEL and KAHENA KUNZE – – 8 1 5 – – 39 pts

2nd NZL16 ALEXANDRA MALONEY and MOLLY MEECH – – 6 2 8 – – 55 pts

3rd DEN11 IDA M.BAAD NIELSEN and MARIE THUSGAARD – – 2 16 1 – – 59 pts

4th USA3 STEPHANIE ROBLE and MARGARET SHEA – – 9 18 3 – – 59 pts

5th NED8 ANNEMIEK BEKKERING and ANNETTE DUETZ – – 11 5 18 – – 64 pts

6th BEL240 ISAURA MAENHAUT and ANOUK GEURTS – – 10 12 12 – – 78 pts

7th CRO112 ENIA NINCEVIC and MIHAELA ZJENA – – 18 3 17 – – 80 pts

8th NOR26 HELENE NÆSS and MARIE RØNNINGEN – – 24 9 21 – – 81 pts

9th ESP1 TAMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELÓ – – 12 13 10 – – 83 pts

10th GER29 TINA LUTZ and SUSANN BEUCKE – – 4 7 7 – – 87 pts

49er Men – International Regatta – Gold Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (42 entries)

1st ESP97 DIEGO BOTÍN LE CHEVER and IAGO LÓPEZ MARRA – – 1 2 1 – – 22 pts

2nd DEN7 JONAS WARRER and JAKOB PRECHT JENSEN – – 8 3 3 – – 35 pts

3rd IRL99 ROBERT DICKSON and SEAN WADDILOVE – – 3 1 ufd – – 58 pts

4th GBR284 CHRIS TAYLOR and RHOS HAWES – – 7 20 13 – – 60 pts

5th GBR8 DYLAN FLETCHER and STU BITHELL – – 19 7 6 – – 64 pts

6th NED49 BART LAMBRIEX and PIM VAN VUGT – – 5 6 9 – – 73 pts

7th AUT29 BENJAMIN BILDSTEIN and DAVID HUSSL – – 14 8 8 – – 80 pts

8th CRO83 SIME FANTELA and MIHOVIL FANTELA – – 6 21 ufd – – 81 pts

9th SUI77 SEBASTIEN SCHNEITER and LUCIEN CUJEAN – – 2 13 20 – – 93 pts

10th IRL11 RYAN SEATON and SEAFRA GUILFOYLE – – 13 11 14 – – 94 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – International Regatta – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st ESP28 TARA PACHECO and FLORIAN TRITTEL – – 1 1 2 – – 30 pts

2nd GER77 PAUL KOHLHOFF and ALICA STUHLEMMER – – 4 7 1 – – 41 pts

3rd FRA56 QUEN.DELAPIERRE and MANON AUDINET – – 19 6 9 – – 57 pts

4th SWE44 JÄRUDD EMIL and JONSSON CECILIA – – 9 5 7 – – 58 pts

5th FIN27 SINEM KURTBAY and JANNE JARVINE – – 2 3 6 – – 71 pts

6th FRA51 TIM MOURNIAC and NOA ANCIAN – – 7 11 3 – – 79 pts

7th DEN71 LIN CENHOLT and CP LUBECK – – 3 4 4 – – 94 pts

8th NOR41 N.FADLER MARTINSEN and M.STELLER MORTENSEN – – 6 9 10 – – 96 pts

9th JPN459 SHIBUKI IITSUKA and ERI HATAYAMA – – 12 8 14 – – 98 pts

10th SWE436 IDA SVENSSON and MARCUS DACKHAMMAR – – 5 2 5 – – 99 pts

