Lanzarote International Regatta – 49er and FX classes split to gold and silver fleets

First day of the Final Series for the 49er and 49erFX fleets, who are split into Gold and Silver fleets. The Nacra 17 class continue as one fleet.
Now that the final series phase of the Lanzarote International Regatta has started the object is to stay in the top 10, who will compete in the Medal races on Friday.
Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez dominate the 49er event, with another best of the day scoreline – 1,2,1 – to take a 13 point lead after 12 races.
Norway’s Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen (8,3,3) are in second place with Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove of Ireland in third place after another good day, spoilt by another UFD.
All four British 49er entries made the cut and are in the gold fleet, with Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes (7,20,13) in fourth place and four points ahead of Olympic Team GB sailors Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (19,7,6) in fifth place.
In the women’s 49erFX, Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (8,1,5) extend their lead to 16 points.
Moving from fifth to second place are the Kiwi pair, Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meach (6,2,8) with Ida Nielsen and Maria Thursgaard (2,16,1) of Denmark up into third pl;ace, tied on 39 points with the American pair, Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea (9,18,3).
While Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (3,10,22) gain a place to 14th overall and are 14 points off the medal race.
In the Nacra 17 multihull fleet, Spain’s Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel 1,1,2) stretch their lead to 11 points after 12 races.
Germany’s Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (4,7,1) are second and Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet (16,6,9) of France are in third place.
49erFX Women – International Regatta – Gold Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (46 entries)
1st BRA12 MARTINE GRAEL and KAHENA KUNZE – – 8 1 5 – – 39 pts
2nd NZL16 ALEXANDRA MALONEY and MOLLY MEECH – – 6 2 8 – – 55 pts
3rd DEN11 IDA M.BAAD NIELSEN and MARIE THUSGAARD – – 2 16 1 – – 59 pts
4th USA3 STEPHANIE ROBLE and MARGARET SHEA – – 9 18 3 – – 59 pts
5th NED8 ANNEMIEK BEKKERING and ANNETTE DUETZ – – 11 5 18 – – 64 pts
6th BEL240 ISAURA MAENHAUT and ANOUK GEURTS – – 10 12 12 – – 78 pts
7th CRO112 ENIA NINCEVIC and MIHAELA ZJENA – – 18 3 17 – – 80 pts
8th NOR26 HELENE NÆSS and MARIE RØNNINGEN – – 24 9 21 – – 81 pts
9th ESP1 TAMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELÓ – – 12 13 10 – – 83 pts
10th GER29 TINA LUTZ and SUSANN BEUCKE – – 4 7 7 – – 87 pts
49er Men – International Regatta – Gold Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (42 entries)
1st ESP97 DIEGO BOTÍN LE CHEVER and IAGO LÓPEZ MARRA – – 1 2 1 – – 22 pts
2nd DEN7 JONAS WARRER and JAKOB PRECHT JENSEN – – 8 3 3 – – 35 pts
3rd IRL99 ROBERT DICKSON and SEAN WADDILOVE – – 3 1 ufd – – 58 pts
4th GBR284 CHRIS TAYLOR and RHOS HAWES – – 7 20 13 – – 60 pts
5th GBR8 DYLAN FLETCHER and STU BITHELL – – 19 7 6 – – 64 pts
6th NED49 BART LAMBRIEX and PIM VAN VUGT – – 5 6 9 – – 73 pts
7th AUT29 BENJAMIN BILDSTEIN and DAVID HUSSL – – 14 8 8 – – 80 pts
8th CRO83 SIME FANTELA and MIHOVIL FANTELA – – 6 21 ufd – – 81 pts
9th SUI77 SEBASTIEN SCHNEITER and LUCIEN CUJEAN – – 2 13 20 – – 93 pts
10th IRL11 RYAN SEATON and SEAFRA GUILFOYLE – – 13 11 14 – – 94 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed – International Regatta – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (20 entries)
1st ESP28 TARA PACHECO and FLORIAN TRITTEL – – 1 1 2 – – 30 pts
2nd GER77 PAUL KOHLHOFF and ALICA STUHLEMMER – – 4 7 1 – – 41 pts
3rd FRA56 QUEN.DELAPIERRE and MANON AUDINET – – 19 6 9 – – 57 pts
4th SWE44 JÄRUDD EMIL and JONSSON CECILIA – – 9 5 7 – – 58 pts
5th FIN27 SINEM KURTBAY and JANNE JARVINE – – 2 3 6 – – 71 pts
6th FRA51 TIM MOURNIAC and NOA ANCIAN – – 7 11 3 – – 79 pts
7th DEN71 LIN CENHOLT and CP LUBECK – – 3 4 4 – – 94 pts
8th NOR41 N.FADLER MARTINSEN and M.STELLER MORTENSEN – – 6 9 10 – – 96 pts
9th JPN459 SHIBUKI IITSUKA and ERI HATAYAMA – – 12 8 14 – – 98 pts
10th SWE436 IDA SVENSSON and MARCUS DACKHAMMAR – – 5 2 5 – – 99 pts