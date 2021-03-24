Figaro 3 Solo Maitre Coq – Roberts leads overall after race 2

Winner of the shortened second coastal race of the Solo Maître CoQ was Nils Palmieri (Teamwork) of Switzerland, taking his first race victory on the circuit.

Britain’s Alan Roberts (Seacat Services) finished fourth and now leads overall, tied on five points with Tom Laperche (Brittany CMB Performance) who finished second in Tuesday’s coastal race.

Finishing third in the second race was MartinLe Pape (Gardons la Vue) who is now in fifth place overall.

Nils Palmieri had a 24th in Monday’s first coastal race and places 12th overall.

Pierre Quiroga, who was second in the first race could only manage a 20th in the second, and is placed 11th overall.

Focus is now on preparation for the long distance race, scheduled to start this Thursday after a day off.

Figaro 3 Solo Maitre Coq – Leaders after race 2 (29 entries)

1st GBR 42 SEACAT SERVICES – ROBERTS Alan 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd FRA 27 BRETAGNE CMB PERFORMANCE – LAPERCHE Tom 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd FRA 44 BREIZH COLA – MAHE Gildas 5 6 – – 11 pts

4th FRA 10 SKIPPER MACIF 2020 – LE DRAOULEC Erwan 4 9 – – 13 pts

5th FRA 6 GARDONS LA VUE – LE PAPE Martin 12 3 – – 15 pts

6th FRA 47 BRETAGNE CMB OCEANE – BONAFOUS Elodie 10 8 – – 18 pts

7th FRA 9 GÉNÉRATION SÉNIORIALES – MARIETTE Benoit 9 10 – – 19 pts

8th FRA 62 PRIMEO ENERGIE-AMARRIS – NEBOUT Achille 13 7 – – 20 pts

9th IRL 8 SMURFIT KAPPA – DOLAN Thomas 7 13 – – 20 pts

10th FRA 18 GROUPE SNEF – MACAIRE Xavier 16 5 – – 21 pts

11th FRA 37 SKIPPER MACIF 2019 – QUIROGA Pierre 2 20 – – 22 pts

12th SUI 21 TEAMWORK – PALMIERI Nils 24 1 – – 25 pts

Full results available here . . .