Solo Maître CoQ – Sam Goodchild finishes second by a whisker!

Britain’s Sam Goodchild on Leyton finished second, 33 seconds behind race winner Tom Laperche (image above) of France in the Solo Maître CoQ.

In an amazingly close finish with the first four boats finishing inside 2 minutes.

Leading Finish positions:

1. Bretagne CMB espoir – Tom Laperche – 1d 23h 47m 9s

2. Leyton – Sam Goodchild – 1d 23h 47m 42s

3. Guyot Environnement – Pierre Leboucher – 1d 23h 49m 25s

4. Skipper Macif 2020 – Erwan Le Draoulec – 1d 23h 49m 38s

Other GBR:

14. Seacat services – Alan Roberts – 2d 0h 18m 38s

17. OceansLab – Phil Sharp – 2d 0h 36m 29s

Event details and tracker available here . .