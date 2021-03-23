Lanzarote International Regatta – Qualifying complete

After three days of racing at the Lanzarote International Regatta, the 49er and 49erFX fleets completed their Qualifying series and will split into Final and Series fleets to decide the top 10 for the Medal races on Friday.

Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez really hit their stride at the mid-way point of the 49er event, winning all three of their flight races to go three points clear after nine races.

In second place are Norway’s Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen (4,2,2) with Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove of Ireland in third place after a great day, finishing with two flight race wins split by a UFD.

For the Brits Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (dnf,3,12) drop to fifth place, and are overtaken by Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes (3,6,2) who are tied on points with third placed Dickson and Waddilove.

In the women’s 49erFX, Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (5,1,3) move into a 10 point lead.

Now second are Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland (4,4,7) with a one point advantage from overnight leaders Helene Naess and Maria Ronningen (15,12,6) of Norway, now in theird place.

The American pair, Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea (4,6,4) gain a place into fourth overall.

While Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (2,bfd, 9) slipped two places to 15th overall.

In the Nacra 17 multihull fleet, Spain’s Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel (2,1,3) move into the lead after nine races.

The Spanish pair are three points ahead of Germany’s Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (8,2,dnc).

Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet (7,7,2) of France are just one point back in third place.

49er Men – International Regatta – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (42 entries)

1st ESP97 DIEGO BOTÍN and IAGO LÓPEZ 1 1 1 – – 18 pts

2nd DEN7 JONAS WARRER and JAKOB JENSEN 4 2 2 – – 21 pts

3rd IRL99 ROBERT DICKSON and SEAN WADDILOVE 1 ufd 1 – – 31 pts

4th GBR284 CHRIS TAYLOR and RHOS HAWES 3 6 2 – – 31 pts

5th GBR8 DYLAN FLETCHER and STU BITHELL dnf 3 12 – – 32 pts

6th CRO83 SIME FANTELA and MIHOVIL FANTELA 5 4 4 – – 41 pts

7th AUT29 BENJAMIN BILDSTEIN and DAVID HUSSL 6 1 3 – – 50 pts

8th NED49 BART LAMBRIEX and PIM VAN VUGT 6 10 10 – – 53 pts

9th BEL24 YANNICK LEFEBVRE and TOM PELSMAEKERS 7 5 9 – – 56 pts

10th IRL11 RYAN SEATON and SEAFRA GUILFOYLE 2 2 10 – – 58 pts

49erFX Women – International Regatta – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (46 entries)

1st BRA12 MARTINE GRAEL and KAHENA KUNZE 5 1 3 – – 25 pts

2nd NED8 ANNEMIEK BEKKERING and ANNETTE DUETZ 4 4 7 – – 35 pts

3rd NOR26 HELENE NÆSS and MARIE RØNNINGEN 15 12 6 – – 36 pts

4th USA3 STEPHANIE ROBLE and MARGARET SHEA 4 6 4 – – 37 pts

5th NZL16 ALEXANDRA MALONEY and MOLLY MEECH 8 2 6 – – 39 pts

6th DEN11 IDA M.BAAD NIELSEN and MARIE THUSGAARD 5 5 1 – – 40 pts

7th CRO112 ENIA NINCEVIC and MIHAELA ZJENA 3 6 1 – – 42 pts

8th BEL240 ISAURA MAENHAUT and ANOUK GEURTS 6 5 5 – – 44 pts

9th ESP1 TAMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELÓ 1 2 3 – – 48 pts

10th ARG19 VICTORIA TRAVASCIO and MARIA SOL BRANZ 14 9 12 – – 57 pts

GBR

15th GBR7 CHARLOTTE DOBSON and SASKIA TIDEY 2 bfd 9 – – 66 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – International Regatta – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st ESP28 TARA PACHECO and FLORIAN TRITTEL 2 1 3 – – 26 pts

2nd GER77 PAUL KOHLHOFF and ALICA STUHLEMMER 8 2 dnc – – 29 pts

3rd FRA56 QUEN.DELAPIERRE and MANON AUDINET 7 7 2 – – 30 pts

4th SWE44 JÄRUDD EMIL and JONSSON CECILIA 4 3 5 – – 38 pts

5th FRA51 TIM MOURNIAC and NOA ANCIAN 14 5 6 – – 58 pts

6th FIN27 SINEM KURTBAY and JANNE JARVINE 3 10 10 – – 60 pts

7th GRE515 IORDANIS PASCHALIDIS and MYRTO PAPADOPOULOU 6 17 8 – – 64 pts

8th JPN459 SHIBUKI IITSUKA and ERI HATAYAMA 10 8 bfd – – 64 pts

9th DEN31 N. SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and MATHIAS BRUUN 12 11 dnc – – 68 pts

10th NED484 LAILA VAN DER MEER and BJARNE BOUWER 11 12 12 – – 70 pts

Full results available here . . .