Figaro 3 Solo Maitre Coq – Alan Roberts takes the first race win

Britain’s Alan Roberts made a solid start to the 2021 Solo Maitre Coq, taking victory on the finish line in the 32-mile coastal race on Monday.

Roberts passed the long-time race leader Pierre Quiroga of France just before the finish to claim a 47 second victory. In third place was last year’s winner, Tom Laperche of France.

Ireland’s Tom Dolan finished seventh, seven minutes and five seconds behind Roberts.

The Solo Maître CoQ, is the first event of the French Elite Offshore Racing Championship.

The second short coastal race is Tuesday, then a lay day Wednesday before the long distance race starting Thursday.

Figaro 3 – 2021 Solo Maitre Coq – Leaders (29 entries)

1st GBR 42 – Seacat Services – – Alan ROBERTS

2nd FR 37 – Skipper Macif 2019 – – Pierre QUIROGA

3rd FR 27 – Bretagne CMB Performance – – Tom LAPERCHE

4th FR 10 – Skipper Macif 2020 – – Erwan LE DRAOULEC

5th FR 44 – Breizh Cola – – Gildas MAHE

6th FR 34 – Laboratoires Gilbert / Loubsol – – Fabien DELAHAYE

7th IRL 8 – Smurfit Kappa – – Tom DOLAN

8th FR 36 – Region Normandie – – Alexis LOISON

9th FR 9 – Génération Senioriales – – Benoit MARIETTE

10th FR 47 – Bretagne CMB Océane – – Elodie BONAFOUS

11th FR 55 – French Touch – – Eric PERON

12th FR 6 – Gardons la vue – – Martin LE PAPE

13th FR 62 – Primeo Energie-Amarris – – Achile NEBOUT

14th FR 45 – Bretagne CMB Espoir – – Gaston MORVAN

15th FR 61 – Ma chance moi aussi – – Robin MARAIS