Figaro 3 Solo Maitre Coq – Alan Roberts takes the first race win

Britain’s Alan Roberts made a solid start to the 2021 Solo Maitre Coq, taking victory on the finish line in the 32-mile coastal race on Monday.
Roberts passed the long-time race leader Pierre Quiroga of France just before the finish to claim a 47 second victory. In third place was last year’s winner, Tom Laperche of France.
Ireland’s Tom Dolan finished seventh, seven minutes and five seconds behind Roberts.
The Solo Maître CoQ, is the first event of the French Elite Offshore Racing Championship.
The second short coastal race is Tuesday, then a lay day Wednesday before the long distance race starting Thursday.
Figaro 3 – 2021 Solo Maitre Coq – Leaders (29 entries)
1st GBR 42 – Seacat Services – – Alan ROBERTS
2nd FR 37 – Skipper Macif 2019 – – Pierre QUIROGA
3rd FR 27 – Bretagne CMB Performance – – Tom LAPERCHE
4th FR 10 – Skipper Macif 2020 – – Erwan LE DRAOULEC
5th FR 44 – Breizh Cola – – Gildas MAHE
6th FR 34 – Laboratoires Gilbert / Loubsol – – Fabien DELAHAYE
7th IRL 8 – Smurfit Kappa – – Tom DOLAN
8th FR 36 – Region Normandie – – Alexis LOISON
9th FR 9 – Génération Senioriales – – Benoit MARIETTE
10th FR 47 – Bretagne CMB Océane – – Elodie BONAFOUS
11th FR 55 – French Touch – – Eric PERON
12th FR 6 – Gardons la vue – – Martin LE PAPE
13th FR 62 – Primeo Energie-Amarris – – Achile NEBOUT
14th FR 45 – Bretagne CMB Espoir – – Gaston MORVAN
15th FR 61 – Ma chance moi aussi – – Robin MARAIS