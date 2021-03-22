Lanzarote International Regatta Day 2 – Fletcher and Bithell lead 49er

Day 2 of the Lanzarote International Regatta for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 classes.



In the men’s 49er, Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (2,1,5) maintained their pace to move into the lead after six races completed, just one point ahead of Norway’s Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen who were best of the day with a 1, 2, 1 score.

In third place are Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (7,1,2) of Spain, with fourth Britain’s Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes who had a great day with a 1, 9, 1 score.

Day 1 leaders, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove (8,6,8) of Ireland slip to fifth place.



In the women’s 49erFX, Norway’s Helene Naess and Maria Ronningen (2,2,dnc) take a one point lead after three more races.

Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (1,12,2) move into second place with Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland (7,13,1) remaining in third place. Other race winners in the FX were the American pair, Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea who are fifth overall.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey recovered some places with a 6, 5, 3 score to place 13th overall. Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (8,18,bfd) continue to struggle, dropping to 31st.

In the Nacra 17 multihull fleet, Germany’s Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (3,4,7) saw their lead cut to just two points by Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet (8,2,1) of France.

Spain’s Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel (2,6,5) move up into third place.

The organisers aim to run three races per day, finishing with the Medal Races on Friday 26 March.

49er Men – International Regatta – Leaders after day 2 (42 entries)

1st GBR8 DYLAN FLETCHER and STU BITHELL 4 1 4 2 1 5 – – 12 pts

2nd DEN7 JONAS WARRER and JAKOB PRECHT JENSEN 7 2 10 1 2 1 – – 13 pts

3rd ESP97 DIEGO BOTÍN and IAGO LÓPEZ 5 5 2 7 1 2 – – 15 pts

4th GBR284 CHRIS TAYLOR and RHOS HAWES 6 7 5 1 9 1 – – 20 pts

5th IRL99 ROBERT DICKSON and SEAN WADDILOVE 3 3 1 8 6 8 – – 21 pts

6th NED49 BART LAMBRIEX and PIM VAN VUGT 1 9 9 11 4 4 – – 27 pts

7th USA76 IAN BARROES and HANS HENKEN 14 1 3 7 15 3 – – 28 pts

8th CRO83 SIME FANTELA and MIHOVIL FANTELA 1 4 6 13 10 7 – – 28 pts

9th BEL24 YANNICK LEFEBVRE and TOM PELSMAEKERS 17 8 1 10 5 11 – – 35 pts

10th GBR234 JAMES GRUMMETT and DANIEL BUDDEN 9 14 9 5 6 6 – – 35 pts

11th USA25 HARRY MELGES and FINN ROWE 18 9 5 3 11 9 – – 37 pts

12th ITA147 SIMONE FERRARESE and GIANMARCO TOGNI 16 7 7 8 10 7 – – 39 pts

13th AUT29 BENJAMIN BILDSTEIN and DAVID HUSSL 8 17 ufd 10 3 2 – – 40 pts

14th GBR17 JACK HAWKINS and CHRIS THOMAS 3 11 8 13 5 14 – – 40 pts

15th USA43 ANDREW MOLLERUS and IAN MACDIARMID 12 12 15 6 9 3 – – 42 pts

49erFX Women – International Regatta – Leaders after day 2 (46 entries)

1st NOR26 HELENE NÆSS and MARIE RØNNINGEN 5 2 4 2 2 dnc – – 15 pts

2nd BRA12 MARTINE GRAEL and KAHENA KUNZE 2 2 9 1 12 2 – – 16 pts

3rd NED8 ANNEMIEK BEKKERING and ANNETTE DUETZ 1 3 8 7 13 1 – – 20 pts

4th ARG19 VICTORIA TRAVASCIO and MARIA SOL BRANZ 6 ufd 2 3 9 2 – – 22 pts

5th USA3 STEPHANIE ROBLE and MARGARET SHEA 5 10 10 5 2 1 – – 23 pts

6th NZL16 ALEXANDRA MALONEY and MOLLY MEECH 7 6 8 3 3 4 – – 23 pts

7th BEL240 ISAURA MAENHAUT and ANOUK GEURTS 6 14 1 1 8 12 – – 28 pts

8th DEN11 IDA M.BAAD NIELSEN and MARIE THUSGAARD 4 9 3 2 11 ufd – – 29 pts

9th FRA4 LILI SEBESI and ALBANE DUBOIS 2 8 1 4 16 19 – – 31 pts

10th RUS301 ZOYA NOVIKOVA and DIANA SABIROVA 4 4 21 5 11 7 – – 31 pts

11th CRO112 ENIA NINCEVIC and MIHAELA ZJENA 14 5 5 4 19 4 – – 32 pts

12th FIN14 NOORA RUSKOLA and MIKAELA WULFF 10 7 5 16 10 3 – – 35 pts

13th GBR7 CHARLOTTE DOBSON and SASKIA TIDEY 11 17 13 6 5 3 – – 38 pts

14th NED64 WILLEMIJN OFFERMAN and ELISE DE RUIJTER 12 3 11 10 9 5 – – 38 pts

15th SWE80 KLARA WESTER and REBECCA NETZLER 7 12 13 8 6 6 – – 39 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – International Regatta – Leaders after day 2 (20 entries)

1st GER77 PAUL KOHLHOFF and ALICA STUHLEMMER 2 2 1 3 4 7 – – 12 pts

2nd FRA56 QUENTIN DELAPIERRE and MANON AUDINET 1 12 2 8 2 1 – – 14 pts

3rd ESP28 TARA PACHECO and FLORIAN TRITTEL 11 1 6 2 6 5 – – 20 pts

4th SWE44 JÄRUDD EMIL and JONSSON CECILIA 6 7 4 1 8 8 – – 26 pts

5th DEN31 N. SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and MATHIAS BRUUN 3 5 7 5 15 10 – – 30 pts

6th JPN459 SHIBUKI IITSUKA and ERI HATAYAMA 7 4 10 14 5 6 – – 32 pts

7th FRA51 TIM MOURNIAC and NOA ANCIAN 4 8 3 11 7 bfd – – 33 pts

8th NED484 LAILA VAN DER MEER and BJARNE BOUWER 9 3 11 13 10 2 – – 35 pts

9th GRE515 IORDANIS PASCHALIDIS and MYRTO PAPADOPOULOU 13 9 12 9 3 4 – – 37 pts

10th FIN27 SINEM KURTBAY and JANNE JARVINE 10 6 5 7 9 12 – – 37 pts

Full results available here . . .