Lanzarote iQFOil Games – Sills crashes-out in Final Line duel

The Lanzarote iQFOil Games finished Saturday with a heart-stopping Final and fantastic sailing conditions.

Britain’s Sam Sills, who had clearly dominated the entire championship, met Poland’s Pawel Tarnowski and Frenchman Nicolas Goyard in the winner-takes-all final.

Sills was gaining on Tarnowski as the raced at high speed towards the finish, when with 20 metres to go, Tarnowski crashed and a second later Sills also crashed.

But it was Tarnowski who managed to recover first and cross the line for victory with Sills second and Goyard third.

In the women’s event Spain’s Pilar Lamadrid, number 1 in the world ranking, claimed her first victory of the season and her second Lanzarote title in a row in the Canary Islands.

Lamadrid and the Israeli Shahar Tibi managed to advance to the Final to meet the provisional leader, Sharon Kantor (ISR), who automatically pre-qualified Friday.

After a good start, Lamadrid led off the start, a position she never lost to cross the finish line first and claim victory at the Lanzarote iQFOIL Games.

Tibi finished in second while U21 Sharon Kantor took the bronze.

Of the other British Sailing Team members competing, Islay Watson was seventh in the women and Andy Brown took tenth in the men.

iQFOil Games 2023 – Men – Final after Medal Race(84 entries)

1st POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI

2nd GBR 60 Sam SILLS

3rd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD

4th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN

5th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY

6th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK

7th GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL

8th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE

9th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI

10th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN

iQFOil Games 2023 – Women – Final after Medal race (66 entries)

1st ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID

2nd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI

3rd ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR U21

4th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG U21

5th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV

6th FRA 775 Cousin DELPHINE

7th GBR 529 Islay WATSON

8th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS

9th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO

10th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI

Full results available here . . .