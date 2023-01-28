SailGP – New Zealand’s lightning-struck F50 out of Sydney Grand Prix

SailGP has confirmed that New Zealand’s lightning-struck F50 will not compete in Sydney Grand Prix.

The Kiwis’ boat was being towed back to the Tech Site shortly after racing in Singapore when lightning struck the top of the 29m wing, causing significant damage.

Initial investigation found the lightning had ‘exploded all of the electronics on the boat,’ according to Tech Team Manager Brad Marsh, while the extent of the damage to the carbon fiber platform remains unknown.

As a result, the Kiwis’ F50 – Boat 8 – will be shipped back home to the SailGP Technologies facility in Warkworth, New Zealand to undergo further testing and repairs.

For the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix, 18 and 19 Feb, the New Zealand team will now compete in Boat 6 – the F50 previously used by the Japan team and currently in use by Canada.

Canada meanwhile will take delivery of Boat 10, which recently completed construction in New Zealand and will be the team’s permanent boat going forward.

The lightning-struck boat will be shipped direct from Singapore to Auckland to arrive at SailGP Technologies by February 14.

The race will then be on to test and repair the boat in time for the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix on 18 and 19 March.

Related Post:

Victory for New Zealand at Singapore Sail Grand Prix