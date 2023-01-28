Lanzarote iQFOil Games – Sills into final . . . Brown and Watson battle to join him

Sam Sills qualified to go directly to the Final, even though he did not have his best day.

Also competing for a place in the finals on Saturday will be Britain’s Andy Brown in the men and Islay Watson in the womon.

The 4th to 10th from the Series will compete in the Quarter Final with the top 2 advancing to a Semifinal, where they will meet the 2nd and 3rd from the Series.

In the women’s event, there were no changes in the provisional podium, led still by Sharon Kantor (ISR), Pilar Lamadrid (ESP) and Katy Spychakov (ISR).

The three sailors won their respective slalom races and are well ahead of the pack now.

But everything is completely open for Saturday since Lamadrid and Spychakov still have to secure their place in the Final.

The athlete that crosses the finish line first will be the winner of this edition of the Lanzarote iQFOil Games.

iQFOil Games 2023 – Men – Leaders after 15 races (84 entries)

1st GBR 60 Sam SILLS – – 30 pts

2nd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 57 pts

3rd ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 58 pts

4th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI – – 65 pts

5th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 66 pts

6th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 70 pts

7th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN – – 70 pts

8th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – 82 pts

9th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 85 pts

10th GER 220 Sebastian Koerdel – – 85 pts

iQFOil Games 2023 – Women – Leaders after 15 races (66 entries)

1st ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 19 pts

2nd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID – – 27 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 64 pts

4th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 72 pts

5th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO – – 127 pts

6th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 128 pts

7th FRA 775 Cousin DELPHINE – – 145 pts

8th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 149 pts

9th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – – 153 pts

10th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 170 pts

Full results available here . . .