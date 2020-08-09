Second place for Alan Roberts in Solo Guy Cotten Concarneau

The 44th edition of the Solo Guy Cotten was won by Pierre Quiroga (Skipper Macif 2019) ahead of Alan Roberts (Seacat Services) and Anthony Marchand (Royer Group – Secours Populaire).

This last event before the Solitaire du Figaro, which finished on Saturday, allowed the 31 figarists involved to face each other one last time in real conditions.

Roberts said of his second place finish . . . “It’s hot and I’m tired! The course was really interesting and we were lucky at the end. I’m delighted to finish second, it’s great for me but I think everyone had the opportunity to get a result at some point.”

“There were several phases of the race, and it’s a great training for the Solitaire. I am confident but I still have a few parameters to work on for the solo. Thanks to Concarneau, Guy Cotten and to the organizers for the good performance of this event.”

Other British finishers: 9th Jack Boutell, 22nd Phil Sharp, 23rd Sam Goodchild and Ireland’s Tom Dolan 14th.

Solo Guy Cotten Concarneau 2020

1 / Pierre Quiroga (Skipper Macif 2019) at 3:56:59 pm

2 / Alan Roberts (SeaCatServices) at 3:58:15 pm

3 / Anthony Marchand (Royer Group) at 3:58:52 pm

4 / Robin Marais (Ma Chance moi aussi) at 4:03:36 pm

5 / Gildas Mahé (Breizh Cola) at 16:04:13

6 / Tanguy Le Turquais (Groupe Quéguiner – Innoveo) at 16:04:34

7 / Eric Peron (French Touch) at 16:06:01

8 / Adrien Hardy (Ocean Attitude) at 16:07 ‘ 06

9 / Jack Boutell (Jack Boutell Racing) at 16:09:01

10 / Pierre Leboucher (Guyot Environnement) at 16:09:12

11 / Achille Nebout (BeGreen Ocean) at 4:12:58

12 / Xavier Macaire (SNEF Group) at 4:14:00

13 / Fabien Delahaye (Laboratoire Gilbert) at 4:27:22 p.m.

14 / Tom Dolan (Smurfitt Kappa) at 4:28:25

15 / Martin Le Pape (Stagardt Foundation) at 4:31:54 p.m.

16 / Robin Follin (Town of Ste Maxime) first rookie at 4:40:53

17 / Tom Laperche (Team Bretagne CMB Espoir ) at 4:43:35

18 / Marc Mallaret (CER Occitanie) at 4:45:49

19 / Corentin Douguet (NF Habitat) at 4:49:57

20 / Lois Berrehar (Team Bretagne CMB) at 4:54:46

21 / Elodie Bonafous (Team Bretagne CMB ) at 16:59:49

22 / Phil Sharp (Oceans Lab) at 17:01:43

23 / Sam Goodchild (Leyton) at 5:13:29

24 / Yann Eliès (Groupe Quéguiner – Leucemie Espoir) at 5:24:42

25 / Nils Palmieri (TeamWork) at 17:28’17

26 / Benoit Mariette (Generation Senioriales) at 17:30’52

27 / Violette Dorange (Becoming) at 17:37’11

28 / Erwan LeDraoulec (Skipper Macif 2020) at 17:50:08

29 / Kenneth Rumball (RL Sailing) at 18:07:49

