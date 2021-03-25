J/24 World and European Championships Cancelled

The International J/24 Class Association and the Parkstone Yacht Club in Poole, UK have announced that the 2021 J/24 World Championship has been cancelled.

The event was scheduled for 26 Sep to 1 Oct, 2021 at Parkstone Yacht Club.

However, despite the encouraging progress that is being made toward the UK’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that even if the UK lockdown continues in line with the UK Government’s current timetable, there will continue to be uncertainty regarding International travel for some time.

The cancellation of the Worlds event follows on the earlier cancellation of the 2021 J/24 European Championship which had been scheduled to take place in Italy.

The 2022 J/24 European Championship, will take place at the Howth Yacht Club, Howth, Ireland, from 26 August to 3 September, 2022.