Painting the vision for U.S. Olympic Sailing

US Sailing has appointed Paul Cayard, one of America’s most accomplished sailors, as Executive Director of U.S. Olympic Sailing.

“My contributions will be in painting the vision, leading the execution of that vision, and garnering support for that vision,” explained Cayard. “I will promote a culture of excellence, commitment, dedication, teamwork, professionalism, and ultimately satisfaction.”

The San Francisco native is a seven-time world champion, seven-time America’s Cup competitor, has twice circumnavigated the world, becoming the first American to win the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1998. He was Rolex Yachtsman of the Year in 1998.

Cayard revealed what inspired him to return to Olympic Sailing in this leadership role with the US Sailing Team.

“Being an Olympian is certainly part of my motivation,” said Cayard. “However, being an American and being part of a movement to support American sailors taking their rightful place amongst world class competition is my strongest motivation.”

The USA failed to win any sailing medals at the 2012 London Olympics, and a single sailing medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics – Bronze for Caleb Paine in the Finn class.

The US Sailing Team is managed by the United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body for the sport of sailing and sailboat racing. US Sailing names the top Olympic class athletes to the team annually, through both event qualification and at the discretion of team leadership.