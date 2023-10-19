Star Class Select Paul Cayard as President

The International Governing Committee of the Star Class has selected Paul Cayard to perform the duties of the Star Class President through 2025.

Paul began sailing Stars in 1977 and has served as the International Vice President – Western Hemisphere since 2020.

Well known to many in the Star Class, he competed in his first World Championship as crew, finishing 4th in 1978, then as skipper in 1984 finishing 3rd and winning the Star Worlds in 1988 in Buenos Aires.

He’s a 10-time Silver Star winner, 2-time Olympian, 7-time America’s Cup sailor and winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup and Whitbread Round the World race.

In addition, Paul is a member of the US Sailing Hall of Fame, and a Rolex Ambassador. He is a dual citizen of France and the United States and speaks 3 languages.

Next event on the Star Europe circuit is the European Championship from 23 to 28 October at the Yacht Club de Cannes, France.

Entries stand at 42 to date.