ILCA U21 World Championships – Flying start for Finley Dickinson

2023 ILCA U21 World Championships hosted at the the Royal Yacht Club de Tangier, Morocco.

After four races Britain’s Finley Dickinson leads the ILCA 7 U21 championship and Josephine Heegaard of Denmark leads the UCLA 6 with 13 pts

Dickinson won two of his flight races, to lead with 6 pts from Sebastian Kempe of Belgium with 7 pts and Michal Kasodomski of Poland both on 10 pts.

In the women, Heegaard leads with 13 pts from Eve McMahon of Ireland with 15 pts, and Ginevra Caracciolo of Italy on 17 pts.



Organizing partners are the Royal Yacht Club de Tangier and Tangier Sailing in conjunction with the ILCA.

ILCA 7 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (115 entries)

1st GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 4 -7 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd BER Sebastian KEMPE – – 3 1 3 -17 – – 7 pts

3rd POL Michal KRASODOMSKI – – 1 3 -9 6 – – 10 pts

4th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT SHIRCORE – – 1 2 8 -31 – – 11 pts

5th FRA Martin KOWALSKI – – 7 4 2 -40 – – 13 pts

6th NOR Theodor MIDDELTHON – – 6 6 2 -23 – – 14 pts

7th ITA Pietro GIACOMONI – – -15 1 13 2 – – 16 pts

8th ESP Javier SEGUI – – 5 3 10 -18 – – 18 pts

9th UKR Oskar MADONICH – – 13 2 -16 4 – – 19 pts

10th POL Maxime THOMMEN – – -12 7 5 7 – – 19 pts

ILCA 6 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (66 entries)

1st DEN Josephine HEEGAARD – – 6 5 2 -13 – – 13 pts

2nd IRL Eve MCMAHON – – -13 1 9 5 – – 15 pts

3rd ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO – – 8 -14 5 2 – – 15 pts

4th SUI Anja VON ALLMEN – – -17 3 7 7 – – 17 pts

5th ESP Claudia ADAN LLEDO – – 10 6 4 -15 – – 20 pts

6th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 1 10 -30 10 – – 21 pts

7th ESP Adriana CASTRO NUNEZ – – 5 8 8 -21 – – 21 pts

8th CRO Petra MASTELIC – – -49 17 3 3 – – 23 pts

9th ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI – – 14 2 -25 9 – – 25 pts

10th USA Audrey FOLEY – – 9 11 -42 6 – – 26 pts

Full results available here . . .