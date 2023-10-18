ILCA U21 World Championships – Flying start for Finley Dickinson

2023 ILCA U21 World Championships hosted at the the Royal Yacht Club de Tangier, Morocco.
After four races Britain’s Finley Dickinson leads the ILCA 7 U21 championship and Josephine Heegaard of Denmark leads the UCLA 6 with 13 pts
Dickinson won two of his flight races, to lead with 6 pts from Sebastian Kempe of Belgium with 7 pts and Michal Kasodomski of Poland both on 10 pts.
In the women, Heegaard leads with 13 pts from Eve McMahon of Ireland with 15 pts, and Ginevra Caracciolo of Italy on 17 pts.
Organizing partners are the Royal Yacht Club de Tangier and Tangier Sailing in conjunction with the ILCA.
ILCA 7 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (115 entries)
1st GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 4 -7 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd BER Sebastian KEMPE – – 3 1 3 -17 – – 7 pts
3rd POL Michal KRASODOMSKI – – 1 3 -9 6 – – 10 pts
4th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT SHIRCORE – – 1 2 8 -31 – – 11 pts
5th FRA Martin KOWALSKI – – 7 4 2 -40 – – 13 pts
6th NOR Theodor MIDDELTHON – – 6 6 2 -23 – – 14 pts
7th ITA Pietro GIACOMONI – – -15 1 13 2 – – 16 pts
8th ESP Javier SEGUI – – 5 3 10 -18 – – 18 pts
9th UKR Oskar MADONICH – – 13 2 -16 4 – – 19 pts
10th POL Maxime THOMMEN – – -12 7 5 7 – – 19 pts
ILCA 6 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (66 entries)
1st DEN Josephine HEEGAARD – – 6 5 2 -13 – – 13 pts
2nd IRL Eve MCMAHON – – -13 1 9 5 – – 15 pts
3rd ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO – – 8 -14 5 2 – – 15 pts
4th SUI Anja VON ALLMEN – – -17 3 7 7 – – 17 pts
5th ESP Claudia ADAN LLEDO – – 10 6 4 -15 – – 20 pts
6th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 1 10 -30 10 – – 21 pts
7th ESP Adriana CASTRO NUNEZ – – 5 8 8 -21 – – 21 pts
8th CRO Petra MASTELIC – – -49 17 3 3 – – 23 pts
9th ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI – – 14 2 -25 9 – – 25 pts
10th USA Audrey FOLEY – – 9 11 -42 6 – – 26 pts