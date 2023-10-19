ILCA U21 World Championships – New leaders in both fleets

2023 ILCA U21 World Championships hosted at the the Royal Yacht Club de Tangier, Morocco.
A change of conditions meant just one race Thursday for each of the fleets and a change of leader in both the ILCA 6 and 7 qualification series.
After five races Sebastian Kempe of Bermuda leads the ILCA 7 championship, and Ireland’s Eve McMahon leads the ILCA 6.
Britain’s Finley Dickinson was fifth in his yellow flight and is now second overall with 13 pts, with Australia’s Stefan Shircore third with 14 pts.
Winner of the yellow flight was Oskar Madonich UKR and of the blue flight Enrico Tanfernia ITA.
In the ILCA 6, racing in one fleet, Eve McMahon of Ireland won the single race to move into the lead on 16 pts.
Second is Anja Von Allman of Switzerland with 19 pts and third Maria Vittoria Arseni with 25 pts.
Overnight leader Josephine Heegaard of Denmark drops to fourth on 26 pts.
Three races are scheduled for Friday.
ILCA 7 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 5 races 1 discard (115 entries)
1st BER Sebastian KEMPE – – 3 1 3 -17 5 – – 12 pts
2nd GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 4 -7 1 1 7 – – 13 pts
3rd AUS Stefan ELLIOTT SHIRCORE – – 1 2 8 -31 3 – – 14 pts
4th POL Michal KRASODOMSKI – – 1 3 9 6 -26 – – 19 pts
5th UKR Oskar MADONICH – – 13 2 -16 4 1 – – 20 pts
6th ESP Javier SEGUI – – 5 3 10 -18 2 – – 20 pts
7th FRA Martin KOWALSKI – – 7 4 2 -40 8 – – 21 pts
8th NOR Theodor MIDDELTHON – – 6 6 2 -23 RDG – – 23.25 pts
9th NZL Caleb ARMIT – – -11 9 4 9 3 – – 25 pts
10th POL Maxime THOMMEN – – -12 7 5 7 7 – – 26 pts
ILCA 6 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 5 races 1 discard (66 entries)
1st IRL Eve MCMAHON – – -13 1 9 5 1 – – 16 pts
2nd SUI Anja VON ALLMEN – – -17 3 7 7 2 – – 19 pts
3rd ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 1 10 -30 10 4 – – 25 pts
4th DEN Josephine HEEGAARD – – 6 5 2 13 -17 – – 26 pts
5th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO – – 8 14 5 2 -26 – – 29 pts
6th ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI – – 14 2 -25 9 5 – – 30 pts
7th ESP Claudia ADAN LLEDO – – 10 6 4 15 -28 – – 35 pts
8th CZE Alessia PALANTI – – 7 13 -28 14 7 – – 41 pts
9th ESP Adriana CASTRO NUNEZ – – 5 8 8 21 BFD – – 42 pts
10th BUL Aleksandra LUKOYANOVA – – 11 4 -36 20 9 – – 44 pts