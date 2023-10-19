ILCA U21 World Championships – New leaders in both fleets

2023 ILCA U21 World Championships hosted at the the Royal Yacht Club de Tangier, Morocco.

A change of conditions meant just one race Thursday for each of the fleets and a change of leader in both the ILCA 6 and 7 qualification series.

After five races Sebastian Kempe of Bermuda leads the ILCA 7 championship, and Ireland’s Eve McMahon leads the ILCA 6.

Britain’s Finley Dickinson was fifth in his yellow flight and is now second overall with 13 pts, with Australia’s Stefan Shircore third with 14 pts.

Winner of the yellow flight was Oskar Madonich UKR and of the blue flight Enrico Tanfernia ITA.

In the ILCA 6, racing in one fleet, Eve McMahon of Ireland won the single race to move into the lead on 16 pts.

Second is Anja Von Allman of Switzerland with 19 pts and third Maria Vittoria Arseni with 25 pts.

Overnight leader Josephine Heegaard of Denmark drops to fourth on 26 pts.

Three races are scheduled for Friday.

ILCA 7 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 5 races 1 discard (115 entries)

1st BER Sebastian KEMPE – – 3 1 3 -17 5 – – 12 pts

2nd GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 4 -7 1 1 7 – – 13 pts

3rd AUS Stefan ELLIOTT SHIRCORE – – 1 2 8 -31 3 – – 14 pts

4th POL Michal KRASODOMSKI – – 1 3 9 6 -26 – – 19 pts

5th UKR Oskar MADONICH – – 13 2 -16 4 1 – – 20 pts

6th ESP Javier SEGUI – – 5 3 10 -18 2 – – 20 pts

7th FRA Martin KOWALSKI – – 7 4 2 -40 8 – – 21 pts

8th NOR Theodor MIDDELTHON – – 6 6 2 -23 RDG – – 23.25 pts

9th NZL Caleb ARMIT – – -11 9 4 9 3 – – 25 pts

10th POL Maxime THOMMEN – – -12 7 5 7 7 – – 26 pts

ILCA 6 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 5 races 1 discard (66 entries)

1st IRL Eve MCMAHON – – -13 1 9 5 1 – – 16 pts

2nd SUI Anja VON ALLMEN – – -17 3 7 7 2 – – 19 pts

3rd ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 1 10 -30 10 4 – – 25 pts

4th DEN Josephine HEEGAARD – – 6 5 2 13 -17 – – 26 pts

5th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO – – 8 14 5 2 -26 – – 29 pts

6th ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI – – 14 2 -25 9 5 – – 30 pts

7th ESP Claudia ADAN LLEDO – – 10 6 4 15 -28 – – 35 pts

8th CZE Alessia PALANTI – – 7 13 -28 14 7 – – 41 pts

9th ESP Adriana CASTRO NUNEZ – – 5 8 8 21 BFD – – 42 pts

10th BUL Aleksandra LUKOYANOVA – – 11 4 -36 20 9 – – 44 pts

