Giovanni Di Vincenzo’s Ker 46 Lisa R sets the scene for Rolex Middle Sea Race

The Yachting Malta Coastal Race took place in superb conditions Thursday 19 October.

A building breeze and warm sunshine providing a perfect opportunity to get race ready for the forthcoming Rolex Middle Sea Race, which starts on Saturday, 21 October.

The overall winner by just 53 seconds was Giovanni Di Vincenzo’s Ker 46 Lisa R from Italy competing in IRC 3.

Second overall and winner of IRC 2 was Francois Bopp’s Swiss Farr 52 Chocolate 3, which in turn was a mere five seconds ahead of the United States entry, Warrior Won.

Class winners include Valentin Oeru’s Swan 42 Lion’s Story from Romania (IRC 4), Jonathan Gambin’s Maltese Dufour 44 Ton Ton Laferla (IRC 5), and Andrew Agius Delicata’s Reflex 38 Vivace also from Malta (IRC 6).

The 44th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race starts from Grand Harbour, Valletta on Saturday, 21 October.

Full results available here . . .