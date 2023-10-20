Spirit of Helsinki triumphs in Ocean Globe Race

Celebrations for Nautor Swan as the Finnish yacht, Spirit of Helsinki, crossed the finish line of the Ocean Globe Race.

This Swan 651, with its rich history from the 1986 Whitbread as Fazer Finland, highlighted the enduring prowess and legacy of Swan craftsmanship.

After an intense journey of 7,672 miles over 39 days, 20 hours, 10 minutes, and 46 seconds, Jussi Paavoseppä and his dedicated crew positioned themselves ahead of the competition to seal their victory.

Second into Cape Town are expected to be Pen Duick VI.

