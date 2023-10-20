ILCA U21 World Championships – Dickinson regains lead

First day of final series racing at the 2023 ILCA U21 World Championships.

With the ILCA 7 fleets now in gold and silver fleets, Britain’s Finley Dickinson (4 -10 4) moves back into the lead of the gold fleet with 28 pts and a two point lead from Australia’s Stefan Shircore (2 2 12) on 30 pts.

In third place is Oskar Madonich (6 4 2) of the Ukraine on 32 pts and fourth Italy’s Pietro Giacomoni (1 14 1) with 44 pts.

In the ILCA 6 event Eve McMahon of Ireland (1 2 10) extends her lead to six points.

McMahon is on 29 pts with Italy’s Carlotta Rizzardi (3 1 1) jumping into second on 35 pts and Anja Von Allman ( 6 5 11) of Switzerland now third with 41 pts.

For Saturday the Race Committee has scheduled two races for each of the fleets.

Racing finishes on Sunday.

ILCA 7 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 8 races 1 discard (115 entries)

1st GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 4 7 1 1 7 4 -10 4 – – 28 pts

2nd AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – 1 2 8 -31 3 2 2 12 – – 30 pts

3rd UKR Oskar MADONICH – – 13 2 -16 4 1 6 4 2 – – 32 pts

4th ITA Pietro GIACOMONI – – -15 1 13 2 12 1 14 1 – – 44 pts

5th NOR Theodor MIDDELTHON – – 6 6 2 -23 RDG 13 1 7 – – 44.25 pts

6th POL Michal KRASODOMSKI – – 1 3 9 6 -26 5 9 15 – – 48 pts

7th ESP Javier SEGUI – – 5 3 10 18 2 -53 3 10 – – 51 pts

8th NZL Caleb ARMIT – – 11 9 4 9 3 14 -31 3 – – 53 pts

9th ITA Attilio BORIO – – 12 13 1 -34 4 21 7 5 – – 63 pts

10th BER Sebastian KEMPE – – 3 1 3 17 5 37 6 -38 – – 72 pts

ILCA 6 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 8 races 1 discard (66 entries)

1st IRL Eve MCMAHON – – -13 1 9 5 1 1 2 10 – – 29 pts

2nd ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI – – 14 2 -25 9 5 3 1 1 – – 35 pts

3rd SUI Anja VON ALLMEN – – -17 3 7 7 2 6 5 11 – – 41 pts

4th DEN Josephine HEEGAARD – – 6 5 2 13 17 -30 16 4 – – 63 pts

5th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 1 10 -30 10 4 16 8 18 – – 67 pts

6th BUL Aleksandra LUKOYANOVA – – 11 4 -36 20 9 7 10 9 – – 70 pts

7th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO – – 8 14 5 2 -26 17 9 16 – – 71 pts

8th CZE Alessia PALANTI – – 7 13 -28 14 7 9 6 20 – – 76 pts

9th ITA Sara SAVELLI – – 16 RET 10 25 6 2 21 2 – – 82 pts

10th ITA Emma MATTIVI – – 36 -41 1 1 11 4 17 13 – – 83 pts

Full results available here . . .