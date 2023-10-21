Peninsula Racing lead 44Cup Alcaidesa Marina opening day

John Bassadone and his local heroes on Peninsula Racing lead the 44Cup Alcaidesa Marina opening day.

For all the teams apart form Peninsula Racing it was a high scoring day and in a true example of the ‘first shall become last’ in the third race Black Star came home eighth while Aleph Racing was ninth after some spinnaker issues on the final run.

After a day blown off as severe gale force winds battered the nearby Rock of Gibraltar, day two of the 44Cup Alcaidesa Marina started with barely a breath of wind.



The first race of the day went to Aleph Racing, who had picked up places on the run, tacked to the right and consolidated their position over Black Star as the wind speed jumped up to 20+ knots in the gusts.

“There was pressure, some right hand in the breeze and a bit of current relief too on the right once you got close in,” explained Aleph Racing’s Italian tactician Michele Ivaldi of their tactics.

Race two was by far the most dramatic of the day.

After the start the darkness to windward turned into a violent rain squall engulfing the fleet as they were approaching the top mark, reducing visibility to metres in a deluge of driving rain.

Crews later reports having seen wind speeds of almost 40 knots. The squall was so violent that it tore the wand (anemometer) from Aleph Racing’s masthead. The race was abandoned.

Finally on the resailed second race it came good for the Swiss Black Star Sailing Team with Christian Zuerrer driving.

After trailing Artemis Racing around the top mark, Black Star gybed early to take the lead at the leeward gate and then held on to the finish.

This was Black Star Sailing Team’s first ever win on their eighth event on the 44Cup showing the considerable journey they have made to today.

This season, Nico Poons’ Charisma has been the stand-out team, including their victory in August’s RC44 World Championship in Cowes.

After two lacklustre races, including an OCS in race two, the Dutchman’s team finally bounced back to win the third decisively.

44Cup Alcaidesa Marina – After 3 races

1st. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing – 3 2 3 – 8 pts

2nd. 🇨🇭 Black Star Sailing Team – 2 1 8 – 11 pts

3rd. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing – 7 3 2 – 12 pts

4th. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua – 6 4 4 – 14 pts

5th. 🇸🇮 Team Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 – 4 5 5 – 14 pts

6th. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing – 1 7 9 – 17 pts

7th. 🇲🇨 Charisma – 8 8 1 – 17 pts

8th. 🇲🇨 Team Nika – 5 6 6 – 17 pts

9th. 🇪🇸 Noticia – 9 9 7 – 25 pts