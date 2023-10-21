The 44th Rolex Middle Sea Race fleet was sent on its way Saturday.

The start of the 606 nautical mile race with 110 yachts representing 26 nations crossed the start line, with an already mixed weather forecast playing hardball, with each class experiencing often wildly different conditions during their start.

The most important detail, though, was that all yachts left Grand Harbour safely. The 2023 Rolex Middle Sea Race is underway.



By 16:00 CEST, the MOD70 Limosa with its crew led by The Famous Project founder Alexia Barrier was making great strides north.

Parallel with Syracuse having passed through the transit point at Capo Passero, some 55 nautical miles into the race, at 14:30 CEST the French trimaran was trucking along at 20 knots.

In the monohull fleet, the highest rated yacht, the 27m Lucky owned by Bryan Ehrhart (former five-time line honours winner Rambler 88), was leading on the water, but only just ahead of Pyewacket 70.

Roy P. Disney’s modified Volvo 70 made a bold move just over an hour into the race to separate from the other maxis and go north of the rhumb line, presumably to get to the correct side of a wind shift.

Taking a hitch to the west, which seemed to be adding distance to the course, Pyewacket 70 was soon heading direct at Capo Passero matching Lucky for speed, but with less ground to cover.

With about 15nm to the transit on the southeast corner of Sicily, Lucky held slender lead over her American counterpart seven miles to the west, with the yachts matched for speed.

Last year’s line honours winner Leopard 3 was just behind Lucky, with Bullitt and Paprec Sailing Team (Spirit of Malouen X) off the starboard hip.

Live results available here . . .