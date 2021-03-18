90th anniversary Round the Island Race is Race for All

Entries for the 90th anniversary edition of the Round the Island Race opened at 00.01 this morning, 19 March.

This year the race will be held on Saturday 3 July and the ethos of a ‘Race for All’ continues at pace this year with the first Windeler Cup competition to set sail after the main fleet departs from Cowes.

This allows small keelboat racers from the Daring, Dragon, Etchells, Flying Fifteen, Mermaid, Redwing, Sunbeam, Swallow, Sonar, Squib, RS Elite, Victory and XOD classes to join in the fun with an exciting Solent Race.

Also, the race weekend is extended to welcome competitors from the rowing and kitesurfing worlds, who will enjoy their own Round the Island on the Thursday and Friday before the main sailing race on Saturday 3 July.

Organised by the Island Sailing Club, the Round the Island has always been one of the UK’s largest participation sporting events and regularly attracts over 1,500 boats and thousands of sailors.

Rob Peace, Rear Commodore for Sailing, ISC said “The Island Sailing Club are delighted to launch the 2021 Race. Over the past 90 years approximately 500,000 sailors and 70,000 boats have been challenged by this race – those are some impressive statistics!”

To enter Britain’s favourite race, go to the event website www.roundtheisland.org.uk

The race continues to be supported by official partners Chelsea Magazines, Helly Hansen, Haven Knox-Johnston (previously MS Amlin Insurance) and Raymarine.

The Round the Island Race continues to support and fundraise for its official charity, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.