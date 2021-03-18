Hamble Warming Pan this Easter

Hamble River Sailing Club’s 2021 Hamble Warming Pan is scheduled for the Easter weekend, Saturday and Sunday 3-4 April.

Racing will be organised under RYA COVID guidelines and this year entry is limited to boats from the local area.

There will be junior dinghy class racing on Saturday. All junior classes are welcome, Oppies, Toppers, Fevas etc.

Followed on Sunday by the 59th edition of the club’s famous ‘Warming Pan Open’ featuring all non-trapeze dinghies rated PY 970-1244, RS400s and Foxers.

Three back-to-back races are planned on both days with 12:00 hr and 13:00 hr first start times respectively.

On Sunday, open racing will be organised in fast and slow fleets under Portsmouth Yardstick handicapping, plus RS400 and Foxers.

Other classes mustering four boats or more will receive a class prize and those with eight boats or more may have a separate start.

An Early-Bird entry rate will be available online with late entry available on the day.

Full details and the Notice of Race can be found at the website – www.hrsc.org.uk