Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron receive challenge for AC37

The New Zealand Herald has reported that a challenge for the 37th America’s Cup has already been issued and accepted.

Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron general manager Hayden Porter confirmed the club had received a new challenge when speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan after the final race, but would not say where the challenge had come from.

The challenger for the 37th America’s Cup is believed to be the UK’s Royal Yacht Squadron, which means that Ben Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK would be in line to represent COR in the next Cup.

The challenger helps to set the guidelines for the next America’s Cup, including the location, date and type of boats for the competition.

“We have received a challenge for the 37th America’s Cup. There’s a lot of details to come; discussions will evolve over the next few days, weeks and months and things will happen from there … it was all done out on the water – all details will be revealed in the next wee while,” Porter said.

The RYS commodore James Sheldon is in Auckland with his associates.

In a move thought to pressurise the NZ Government into supporting ETNZ with funding to keep the event in Auckland, ETNZ earlier issued a tender document that envisaged the 37th America’s Cup being held in 2023, at an overseas venue.

Related Post:

America’s Cup – Brits tipped as next Challenger of Record