RS:X Open Europeans – Picon and Elimelech are Medal Race leaders

Final day of series racing for the RS:X Open European Championships and Youth Worlds at Vilamoura, Portugal.

After three final series races the Medal race fleets are now set.

In the women’s event Britain’s Emma Wilson finished in fifth place overall and with chance of a podium place.

Charline Picon of France has a one point lead from Poland’s Zofia Klepacka and they look likely to battle for the gold and silver.

In third place is Holland’s Lilian De Geus just two points ahead of Giorgia Speciale of Italy, with Wilson a further thre points back and hoping to grab a bronze.

In the men’s event it is also a tight position for the title, with Ofek Elimelech of Israel now lwding by two points from Kiran Badloe of Holland.

In third place is Italy’s Mattia Camboni who looks in a safe bronze place, 21 points ahead of fourth placed Radoslaw Furmanski of Poland.

In the men’s event Britain’s Tom Squires dropped back to finish in 22nd place.

Women – RS:X European Championships and Youth Worlds (22 entries)

1st FRA 4 Charline PICON – – -11 1 1 1 2 7 7 8 5 2 – – 34 pts

2nd POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 3 7 3 2 6 2 3 6 3 -11 – – 35 pts

3rd NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – -10 2 5 3 3 4 6 9 2 9 – – 43 pts

4th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 2 6 2 6 1 5 9 2 12 -13 – – 45 pts

5th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 9 9 8 5 -10 3 1 4 4 5 – – 48 pts

6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 8 5 4 -10 4 8 10 3 6 4 – – 52 pts

7th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 5 4 7 7 5 -10 5 7 9 3 – – 52 pts

8th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 1 8 9 8 8 1 2 12 11 -20 – – 60 pts

9th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 14 11 10 -15 7 6 8 10 1 1 – – 68 pts

10th EST 1 Ingrid PUUSTA – – 15 13 6 4 11 11 4 5 -17 8 – – 77 pts

Men – RS:X European Championships and Youth Worlds (38 entries)

1st ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – -17 1 1 2 10 4 2 1 4 8 – – 33 pts

2nd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 1 9 UFD 5 1 1 1 2 9 6 – – 35 pts

3rd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 5 5 2 1 2 7 5 -13 7 7 – – 41 pts

4th POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI – – 11 6 5 4 6 3 7 12 8 -26 – – 62 pts

5th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 2 11 7 6 8 2 6 -17 10 11 – – 63 pts

6th ITA 171 Carlo CIABATTI – – 16 7 3 3 3 6 18 5 -33 15 – – 76 pts

7th ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 4 12 13 10 5 -18 11 4 2 16 – – 77 pts

8th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 3 20 UFD 11 12 14 4 3 1 13 – – 81 pts

9th ESP 29 Sergi ESCANDELL MARI – – 6 4 8 14 13 5 12 7 15 -23 – – 84 pts

10th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 9 13 11 12 9 8 -16 9 11 14 – – 96 pts

GBR:

22nd GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 21 16 12 26 16 17 10 28 -31 22 168 pts

Full results available here . . .