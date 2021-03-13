America’s Cup – Day 3 and its 3 – 3 in the race to reach seven wins

Who will crack first? The third day of racing and the same result . . . all square after six races, but when the break-through comes expect a sudden and swift finish.

As usual on Course A the start was crucial and Jimmy Spithill and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli hit the start of race 5 at speed, while Pete Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand had to tack to port to cross the line.

The Italians rounded 32 seconds ahead at Gate 1 and although the Kiwis pulled some back over the course it was all going one-way, an 18 second win for Luna Rossa.

Their third win in the 36th America’s Cup, and the Italian’s were 3 – 2 ahead. Time for Burling to deliver.

For the second race (R6) with the pressure now on ETNZ to reply or face their worst nightmare – back-to-back wins for the Italians – Burling remembered the starting game plan and nailed the line, crossing at speed while Spithill struggled for pace in the patchy breeze.

With a 51 second lead at Gate 1 ETNZ were away and just had to sail out the race, finishing with a 1 min 41 seconds lead at the finish line.

The match was was back all square with six races sailed.

Tomorrow is another day, and the pressure can only increase with that first crucial win of the day resetting the bar . . . Who will crack first?



Shirley Robertson interviews Emirates Team New Zealand’s Peter Burling and Josh Junior, and Luna Rossa PRADA Pirelli’s Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni after day 3 on the Hauraki Gulf.



The Match will resume Sunday 14 March at 16:15 NZT time (03:15 UK time) weather permitting.

Races are each day until either Emirates Team New Zealand or Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli reach seven wins.