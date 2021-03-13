470 World Championships – Medal Race Results

Final day of racing at the 470 World Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal, featured the Medal races on Saturday.

From the three world titles decided Saturday Britain had four crews racing in the medal races, with Amy Seabright and James Taylor taking a bronze in the mixed fleet championship.

First up was the men’s medal race.

The 2021 World champions are Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom, with silver for Diogo and Pedro Costa of Portugal and with Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez taking bronze.

In the women, there was drama at the finish, when the Dutch pair celebrated, thinking they had won as the Spanish pair Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero crossed the finish behind Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre.

The Brits were penalised and had to recross and that elevated Depares and Cantero to third place finishers and winners of the 2021 women’s World title.

Silver went to Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berhout of Holland with Italy’s Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso taking the bronze.

The 2019 World Champions Mills and McIntyre placed fifth overall.

In the Mixed 470 event, Britain had three crews in the medal race.

The 2021 world title went to Gil Cohen and Noam Homri of Israel, with silver for Tal Sade and Noa Lasry of Israel and Britain’s Amy Seabright and James Taylor taking the bronze.

The Portuguese sailors Pedro and Diogo Costa secured qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Games taking the only slot still available for the men’s 470 class.

470 Men – Final Leaders after Medal race (29 entries)

Gold SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 6 – – 52 pts

Silver POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Pedro COSTA – – 16 – – 73 pts

Bronze ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – 14 – – 78 pts

4th RYF 5 Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV – – 8 – – 80 pts

5th USA 1 Stuart MCNAY and David HUGHES – – 4 – – 92 pts

6th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS – – 18 – – 99 pts

7th ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ – – 12 – – 104 pts

8th HUN 1 Balazs GYAPJAS and Zsombor GYAPJAS – – 2 – – 110 pts

9th GRE 10 Vasilis PAPOUTSOGLOU and Ioannis ORFANOS – – 20 – – 118 pts

10th FRA 27 Kévin PEPONNET and Jérémie MION – – 10 – – 118 pts

470 Women – Final Leaders after Medal race (27 entries)

Gold ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO – – 8 – – 75 pts

Silver NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT – – 6 – – 76 pts

Bronze ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO – – 10 – – 84 pts

4th FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 2 – – 93 pts

5th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 14 – – 94 pts

6th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR – – 4 – – 106 pts

7th USA 1810 Nikole BARNES and Lara DALLMAN-WEISS – – 12 – – 109 pts

8th ITA 74 Benedetta DI SALLE and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 16 – – 110 pts

9th GER 69 Luise WANSER and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 18 – – 118 pts

10th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Birte WINKEL – – 20 – – 119 pts

470 Mixed – Final Leaders after Medal race (20 entries)

Gold ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noam H0MRI – – 4 – – 55 pts

Silver ISR 121 Tal SADE and Noa LASRY – – 6 – – 79 pts

Bronze GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 12 – – 80 pts

4th ITA 54 Maria MARCHESINI and Bruno FESTO – – 14 – – 80 pts

5th Freya BLACK and Marcus TRESSLER – – 16 – – 82 pts

6th ITA 75 Andrea TOTIS and Alice LINUSSI – – 8 – – 86 pts

7th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR – – 2 – – 88 pts

8th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 18 – – 90 pts

9th GBR 889 Georgina POVALL and Arran HOLMAN – – 20 – – 95 pts

10th FRA 91 Hugo LE CLECH and Colombe JULIA – – 10 – – 96 pts

