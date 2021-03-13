2021 RS:X Open Europeans – Medal Race Results

Medal race day for the RS:X Open European Championships hosted by Vilamoura Sailing, Portugal.
In the first medal race for the women, Charline Picon is the 2021 European Champion with silver for Holland’s Lilian De Geus, with Poland’s Zofia Klepacka taking bronze.
Britain’s Emma Wilson finshed in fifth place overall.
In the men’s medal race, Kiran Badloe of Holland was the winner and is the 2021 European Champion.
Italy’s Mattia Camboni moved up to take silver and Ofek Elimelech of Israel finished with the bronze after a seventh place in the medal race.
Britain’s Tom Squires saved the best to last, winning the final series race to finish 21st overall.
1st U21 Men – Tom Reuveny (ISR)
1st U21 – Women – Aikaterini Divari (GRE)
RS:X Women – Final Leaders after European Championship Medal Race (22 entries)
Gold FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 6 – – 40 pts
Silver NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 2 – – 45 pts
Bronze POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 20 – – 55 pts
4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 4 – – 56 pts
5th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 10 – – 58 pts
6th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 16 – – 61 pts
7th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 18 – – 70 pts
8th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 12 – – 72 pts
9th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 8 – – 76 pts
10th EST 1 Ingrid PUUSTA – – 14 – – 91 pts
RS:X Men – Final Leaders after European Championship Medal Race (38 entries)
Gold NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 2 – – 37 pts
Silver ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 6 – – 47 pts
Bronze ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – 14 – – 47 pts
4th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 4 – – 67 pts
5th POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI – – 16 – – 78 pts
6th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 10 – – 91 pts
7th ITA 171 Carlo CIABATTI – – 18 – – 94 pts
8th ESP 29 Sergi ESCANDELL MARI – – 12 – – 96 pts
9th ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 20 – – 97 pts
10th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 8 – – 104 pts