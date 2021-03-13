2021 RS:X Open Europeans – Medal Race Results

Medal race day for the RS:X Open European Championships hosted by Vilamoura Sailing, Portugal.

In the first medal race for the women, Charline Picon is the 2021 European Champion with silver for Holland’s Lilian De Geus, with Poland’s Zofia Klepacka taking bronze.

Britain’s Emma Wilson finshed in fifth place overall.

In the men’s medal race, Kiran Badloe of Holland was the winner and is the 2021 European Champion.

Italy’s Mattia Camboni moved up to take silver and Ofek Elimelech of Israel finished with the bronze after a seventh place in the medal race.

Britain’s Tom Squires saved the best to last, winning the final series race to finish 21st overall.

1st U21 Men – Tom Reuveny (ISR)

1st U21 – Women – Aikaterini Divari (GRE)

RS:X Women – Final Leaders after European Championship Medal Race (22 entries)

Gold FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 6 – – 40 pts

Silver NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 2 – – 45 pts

Bronze POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 20 – – 55 pts

4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 4 – – 56 pts

5th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 10 – – 58 pts

6th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 16 – – 61 pts

7th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 18 – – 70 pts

8th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 12 – – 72 pts

9th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 8 – – 76 pts

10th EST 1 Ingrid PUUSTA – – 14 – – 91 pts

RS:X Men – Final Leaders after European Championship Medal Race (38 entries)

Gold NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 2 – – 37 pts

Silver ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 6 – – 47 pts

Bronze ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – 14 – – 47 pts

4th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 4 – – 67 pts

5th POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI – – 16 – – 78 pts

6th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 10 – – 91 pts

7th ITA 171 Carlo CIABATTI – – 18 – – 94 pts

8th ESP 29 Sergi ESCANDELL MARI – – 12 – – 96 pts

9th ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 20 – – 97 pts

10th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 8 – – 104 pts

