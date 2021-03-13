America’s Cup – Day 4 – Different day, same course, similar forecast

Day 4 of the 36th America’s Cup looks set to deliver another tense day for sailors and spectators alike.

Sunday’s weather looks set to deliver conditions at the lower end of the scale once again, possibly lighter than we’ve seen so far, but it’s not a clear picture.

At his daily briefing regatta director Iain Murray said that racing will take place on course area A and if the NE sea breeze develops he is expecting 7-10knots from around 020.

“I’m encouraged by the fact that we’ve got 6-7 knots off Ragitoto this morning,” he said. “If anything is going to happen we’re going to get a light northeastery breeze.”

Having set the re-set button for the third time and with the weather keeping it’s plan up its sleeve, Day 4 looks set to deliver another tense day for sailors and spectators alike.

The Match will resume Sunday at 16:15 NZT time (03:15 UK time) weather permitting, with races 7 and 8.

