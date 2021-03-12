470 World Championships – Medal Race teams set for Saturday

Final day of fleet racing at the 470 World Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal and the ten boat fleets are set for the Medal racing on Saturday.

Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre finished with a flourish, winning both their final races and placing fourth overall going into the women’s Medal race, with the chance of a podium finish.

Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero of Spain have a 3 point lead ahead of Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berhout of Holland with Italy’s Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso 4 points back in third place.

Looking strong for podium place finish in the Mixed fleet are at least three British crews, with Freya Black and Marcus Tressler in third place, tied on 66 points with Maria Marchesini and Bruno Festo of Italy.

Hoping to move up are fourth placed Amy Seabright and James Taylor, and fifth placed Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr. While sixth placed Georgina Povall and Arran Holman could also grab a podium place depending how the final race plays out.

Overall mixed fleet leaders, Gil Cohen and Noam Homri of Israel have a 15 point cushion, which should be enough to take the title.

In the men’s event, Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom have an 11 points lead, ahead of Diogo and Pedro Costa of Portugal , with Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez in third.

Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube also managed a final day flourish with a 1, 5, but it left them short of the Medal race in 13th place.

470 Women – Leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO – – 9 -19 – – 67 pts

2nd NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT – – 4 15 – – 70 pts

3rd ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO – – 7 5 – – 74 pts

4th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 1 1 – – 80 pts

5th FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 16 11 – – 91 pts

6th ITA 74 Benedetta DI SALLE and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 2 13 – – 94 pts

7th USA 1810 Nikole BARNES and Lara DALLMAN-WEISS – – 18 3 – – 97 pts

8th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Birte WINKEL – – 8 4 – – 99 pts

9th GER 69 Luise WANSER and Anastasiya WINKEL – – -22 8 – – 100 pts

10th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR – – 14 16 – – 102 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (29 entries)

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 6 10 – – 46 pts

2nd POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Pedro COSTA – – 10 14 – – 57 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – -23 1 – – 64 pts

4th RYF 5 Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV – – 14 9 – – 72 pts

5th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS – – 5 3 – – 81 pts

6th USA 1 Stuart MCNAY and David HUGHES – – 11 7 – – 88 pts

7th ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ – – -22 18 – – 92 pts

8th GRE 10 Vasilis PAPOUTSOGLOU and Ioannis ORFANOS – – 13 6 – – 98 pts

9th HUN 1 Balazs GYAPJAS and Zsombor GYAPJAS – – 4 15 – – 108 pts

10th FRA 27 Kévin PEPONNET and Jérémie MION – – 7 8 – – 108 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noam H0MRI – – 12 3 – – 51 pts

2nd ITA 54 Maria MARCHESINI and Bruno FESTO – – 13 2 – – 66 pts

3rd GBR 875 Freya BLACK and Marcus TRESSLER – – 4 6 – – 66 pts

4th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 7 11 – – 68 pts

5th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 8 10 – – 72 pts

6th ISR 121 Tal SADE and Noa LASRY – – 3 7 – – 73 pts

7th GBR 889 Georgina POVALL and Arran HOLMAN – – 9 5 – – 75 pts

8th ITA 75 Andrea TOTIS and Alice LINUSSI – – 10 4 – – 78 pts

9th FRA 91 Hugo LE CLECH and Colombe JULIA – – 2 17 – – 86 pts

10th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR – – 14 1 – – 86 pts

